Opinion: Recent performances from attacking duo will have pushed Luton Town star down the pecking order

Luton Town currently sit 11th in the Championship having picked up 13 points from their opening 10 matches.

Funnily enough, it is the same points tally they had at this point last season, and if that is any sign of things to come, then the Hatters will be a happy bunch.

One player who was particularly brilliant during the last campaign, Elijah Adebayo, has struggled to match the levels this time around.

The towering striker has still shown the same levels of grit and desire during the opening stages of this season, however, things are not quite working out for him when building up attacks and when finishing off attacking moves.

Opting to start him for Luton’s first seven games of the campaign, Hatters boss Nathan Jones has seen success when playing individuals through difficult spells of form.

However, he was on the bench for Wednesday night’s draw against Coventry City, whilst he was missing from the 18-man squad on Saturday as the Hatters put in their best display of the campaign to secure a 2-0 victory against Blackburn Rovers.

For the Coventry fixture, Harry Cornick was brought back into the starting XI, with the pacey forward forming an excellent partnership with Carlton Morris in the first 45 minutes.

A tight hamstring forced Cornick off at half time, with Adebayo coming on in his place, with the 24-year-old proceeding to miss an opportunity that would have been tucked away last time out.

With Adebayo and Cornick both missing out against Blackburn on Saturday, it was Cauley Woodrow who partnered the in-form Morris, with the former Barnsley pair enjoying an excellent afternoon.

First name on the team sheet at the moment, Morris netted his sixth goal in as many games when he opened the scoring in the 58th minute.

Woodrow, who has also endured a difficult start to the new season, returned his best display in a Luton shirt thus far.

Not only did he show an excellent understanding next to Morris, but he also kept possession well and brought others into play, all whilst creating opportunities for his teammates.

Now, it will be interesting to see who the starting duo will be beyond this international break, because as things stand, Woodrow and Cornick, should he be considered fit, will be ahead of the Adebayo.

Of course, Adebayo is still an exciting talent who has the ability to turn things on and cause chaos in this division, but ultimately, he may have to be patient.