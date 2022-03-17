Opinion: Recent international decisions can do Blackburn a summer transfer favour

Blackburn Rovers have developed quite a reputation as a useful loan destination for young Premier League players in recent years.

In recent seasons, the likes of Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, Manchester City’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Southampton’s Harrison Reed all thriving during temporary stints at Ewood Park.

That is something that helped Blackburn during the most recent summer transfer window, with Leeds director of football Victor Orta admitting that the Championship club’s previous success with loanees had convinced the Elland Road club to allow winger Ian Poveda to join Rovers on loan from the Whites.

Ultimately, that move has not quite worked out, with Poveda having not played for Rovers since November, due to a serious injury he suffered in a 1-1 draw at Bristol City back in November.

But even with those issues, Blackburn have still benefitted from the loan market they used in the summer, with Brighton duo Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke both proving to be crucial asset in Tony Mowbray’s side mounting an unlikely push for promotion to the Premier League.

Now it seems as though the success of that pair during their time at Ewood Park, could once again give the club a useful advantage in the upcoming summer transfer window.

In the wake of the impact he has made for Blackburn, it was announced on Thursday that Reda Khadra has now been called up to Germany’s Under 21 squad for the upcoming international break.

While the winger has previously been capped three times by Germany’s Under 19s, his last outing at that level coming in 2019, this recognition will give him the chance to play Under 21s international football for the first time.

Earlier this month meanwhile, van Hecke was named in the Netherlands’ Provisional Under 21 squad for this month’s internationals, giving him the chance to earn international honours for the first time in his career, at any level.

As a result, it is clear that the progress being made by the duo during their time at Blackburn is not going unnoticed, and the fact it is giving these young players those sort of international opportunities that will surely only further benefit them in their careers.

With that in mind, you feel that clubs, who will no doubt be aware of the significant acknowledgement and success these players are now getting on the back of what they are doing at Blackburn, will themselves may now again be willing send their youngsters to Ewood Park next season.

That of course, will come with the hope, and potentially expectation, that they can progress in the same way with the advancement of their experience.

Given the fact that Blackburn have five loan players, and five more individuals who are set to be out of contract at the end of this season, meaning they will again need to recruit significantly in the summer, that continuing appeal to Premier League clubs of loaning their young prospects to Rovers may well be crucial.

It seems therefore, that the benefits of a short-term move that Rovers are currently reaping, could yet develop into long-term advantages for the club, that could make for a rather intriguing summer in the transfer market.