Opinion: Recent Feyenoord claims put more pressure on Blackburn Rovers to act quickly and strongly in the summer

The events of the January transfer window mean there was always going to be pressure on Blackburn Rovers with regards to the business they do in the summer.

Deadline day in that window saw deals for Lewis O’Brien and Ethan Brierly collapse due to late paperwork submissions.

Meanwhile, the Ewood Park club also failed in their attempts to sign a centre forward despite another, George Hirst, being recalled from a loan spell by parent club Leicester early in the month.

As a result, you feel Rovers were always going to have to use the summer transfer window to show those both inside and outside the club, that they can still operate effectively and efficiently in the market.

That is something that will be made even more important, by the fact that they will likely have to replace out of contract top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz, and several loan players, in the market, along with any others they need to move on.

However, it could now be argued that recent reports from the Netherlands, have put even more emphasis on a need for Blackburn to act swiftly and decisively, when the window opens again at the end of this season.

According to Voetbal International, Feyenoord are now considering Rovers’ head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson as a potential future replacement for manager Arne Slot, following his links with the Leeds United role.

Consequently, the pressure does now appear to have increased on Blackburn, when it comes to their business in the summer window.

It is no surprise that Tomasson now appears to be attracting attention from elsewhere, with the Dane having guided Rovers to fourth in the current Championship table, and the Quarter Finals of the FA Cup – following a remarkable win at Premier League Leicester – despite the events of the January window.

That is something that, as well as highlighting what an asset he now is to Blackburn, will give his reputation a major boost, and will inevitably attract this sort of interest in him.

Indeed, given Feyenoord are currently top of the Eredivisie standings, as well as being a club Tomasson enjoyed great success with as a player, you could understand it if this was a move that interested the 46-year-old.

With that in mind, you feel Rovers are going to have to act in the transfer window by strengthening their squad considerably and quickly, once the market opens in the summer.

That way, it will send a message to Tomasson that he has the full backing of the Blackburn board before there is a chance for clubs to make a move for him.

Should that happen, then it will no doubt give Rovers a better chance of retaining a head coach who is showing signs of being capable of producing something special with this team at Ewood Park.

By contrast, failing to do that is unlikely to go down well with Tomasson, given he has often spoken of the importance of not wasting a transfer window since his arrival at Ewood Park.

Ultimately though, Rovers managed to do exactly that in January just gone, and a repeat of such events could push the Dane closer to the exit door, especially now he should be increasingly aware that other opportunities should become available for him, on the back of what he has done this season.

Indeed, Tomasson has previously shown he is not afraid to walk away from any situation if it is not right for him, having joined Blackburn last summer after leaving Malmo at the end of 2021, despite winning the Swedish top-flight title in his last two seasons with the club.

So it seems that if Blackburn want to continue the success they have on the pitch under Tomasson in recent weeks, then a turnaround in their fortunes off it come the summer, could be absolutely essential.