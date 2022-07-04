Opinion: Recent Burnley transfer reports an exciting prospect of future midfield under Kompany

Burnley are undergoing a serious makeover this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

The arrival of Vincent Kompany truly marks the beginning of a new era under new ownership, and is ALK’s first proper test of what the Clarets will look like under their stewardship.

The likes of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, longstanding players under Sean Dyche, have departed.

Poster boy for Dyche’s style of play, Wout Weghorst, is also surplus to requirements and seemingly out the door.

Midfield will also be re-shaped, with ageing players like Ashley Westwood and Jack Cork now likely to be sidelined under the new regime.

Fresh reports have emerged linking Kompany’s side with the addition of Jason Knight from Derby County.

The Irishman only has one year left on his current contract at Pride Park, which could make him available at a bargain price as the Rams look to rebuild a squad of their own under new ownership.

This would make it an ideal signing for Burnley, with the 21-year old showcasing serious potential so far in his career.

Working under Kompany could be a perfect partnership, as he looks to bring in a more possession-based style of play.

That would suit Knight down to the ground, and he could form a thrilling partnership with Josh Brownhill if Burnley can keep hold of the 25-year old.

With reports also suggesting Josh Cullen is a transfer target for the Clarets, that could even see an Irish connection in the middle of the pitch for Burnley which could work wonders given their chemistry as part of Stephen Kenny’s side.

Knight’s calmness in possession makes him a great fit for a team looking to maintain the ball. His passing range and speed of thought could also be great for keeping the move constantly moving upwards.

That kind of threatening incision could make him a great progressor of the ball from deep into areas much higher up the pitch.

His experience in the Championship also shows he is ready to make the step up to a top second division side.

While he may not end up as the centrepiece of the new era under Kompany, he would be a solid contributor, who could help maintain a high standard at Turf Moor during a period of high turnover.