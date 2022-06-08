Opinion: Reported Reading transfer target is a positive sign for the summer ahead

Reading have been linked with a move for ex-QPR striker Charlie Austin.

Football Insider have reported that the Royals are looking to strike a deal to bring the 32-year old to Madejski Stadium this summer.

Austin had his time in London come to an abrupt end this season, with Rangers opting not to renew his deal at the club.

This has come as a big blow to the Englishman’s stature in the game, leaving him without a club going into the new season.

But a deal to sign for the Championship club would represent a positive next step for Reading.

It has been a difficult period for the club, and it is likely to still be a hard season ahead for Paul Ince’s side, but this would be a great signing for the team.

With someone so important to the team as John Swift having departed, it is best that Reading look for shrewd and cheaper alternatives that can make up for the loss of one man.

The playmaker’s contributions in front of goal were massive and played a significant role in the club avoiding relegation last season.

But Austin could represent the next stage of this team, with the forward leading the line in a new-look attack that is not built around just one man.

Ince’s side will need many sources for goals, and with uncertainty surrounding other key players it is essential that the club is proactive in bringing fresh faces into the squad.

While it is true that Austin has seen better days and is likely now past his best, he could still be of great value for a side like Reading.

Their ambitions for next season will be very clear and very different to that of QPR.

With a talent like the former Southampton man available, it is best for Reading to make their move now because his experience and eye for goal will be crucial in the team’s likely battle against relegation.

Of Austin will not transform the team alone, but this is the kind of business the club should be looking to do this summer, so this is a positive sign for the weeks ahead.