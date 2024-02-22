Highlights Off-field issues have disrupted Reading's season, including point deductions and ownership problems.

Despite recent success, many key players are out of contract soon, potentially leading to departures.

Reading's potential relegation from the Championship is a concern, especially with ownership uncertainty.

To say it’s been a turbulent season for Reading supporters would arguably be one of the biggest understatements of this year’s league campaign to date. The Berkshire-based side have had plenty of off-field problems which have unfortunately disrupted Ruben Selles’ preparations heading into various matches in League One this term. Reading have already been deducted four points for various reasons, which are ultimately down to owner Dai Yongge, who has caused the club numerous issues in the last year in particular.

Without the points deductions that the club were hit with in the 2022/23 season, Reading would have avoided relegation into the third-tier of English football, and so it’s unsurprising to see that the club’s supporters’ frustrations have boiled over in recent months. Thousands of fans were seen on the pitch on the 16th minute against Port Vale earlier this season, which ultimately saw the match abandoned, as they refused to return to their seats. The media coverage that the club has seen since that particular incident has certainly put additional pressure on Yongge to depart in the near future, with it being reported that the club are moving in the right direction in terms of a potential sale.

Since that incident, Reading have moved on a number of players that were set to be out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season, with the likes of Tom McIntyre, Nelson Abbey, and Tom Holmes all departing the club, which left a sizeable void in Reading’s defence, especially in terms of depth, as they’re now limited with their options. However, these sales were seemingly to keep the club afloat for the time being, and the Royals haven’t let those departures impact them negatively.

They’ve since gone on to only lose once in their last 13 League One matches, which has seen them move out of the bottom-four in the third-tier, much to the delight of the club’s supporters. However, it’ll be an interesting few months ahead, especially if the club’s ownership situation isn’t to be resolved. The obvious aim for Ruben Selles is to keep his side in League One, but even if he achieves that, it won’t be a given that they’ll be able to build on some impressive performances heading into the 2024/25 season.

MyBettingSites have revealed to us that Reading are priced at 2/1 on William Hill to be relegated from the Championship this season, which could potentially be generous odds if the Berkshire-based outfit are to receive any more points deductions. Below, you’ll find the betting odds for the rest of the relegation candidates in League One this season.

Carlisle United @ 1/100

Fleetwood Town @ 1/7

Cheltenham Town @ 10/11

Shrewsbury Town @ 2/1

Burton Albion @ 9/4

Charlton Athletic @ 11/4

Port Vale @ 3/1

Cambridge United @ 7/2

Odds displayed are correct as of 3:00pm, Wednesday 14th February 2024. Odds are subject to change.

Reading have many players out of contract in the summer, which includes the likes of Femi Azeez, who has been hugely influential for Ruben Selles’ side this season, with the winger scoring seven goals and being on hand to provide six assists so far this term for the Royals. The likes of Clinton Mola, Jeriel Dorsett, Kelvin Abrefa, and Joel Pereira are also out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, so it’ll be interesting to see if the club are in a position to even offer them a new deal anytime soon.

Not only this, but there are plenty of other players that have caught the eye for all the right reasons this season at Reading, and you would imagine that if the ownership problems aren’t to be resolved, then it could see players on longer deals be prized away elsewhere for a relatively small transfer fee. Sam Smith falls into this category, as he attracted interest from Bristol Rovers, although their offer was reportedly a considerable way apart from Reading’s valuation of the forward.

So, despite the obvious positives that come with Reading potentially avoiding relegation, there should rightly be some caution heading into the 2024/25 season, as plenty of their players are likely to be attracting interest from elsewhere if they continue to impress in the upcoming months.

Image Source: unsplash.com