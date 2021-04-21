Opinion: Reading must do all they can to secure long-term agreement with defender ahead of 2021/22 season

Reading FC are likely to be in for an interesting few months ahead, with the Berkshire-based side targeting promotion into the Premier League this term.

The Royals have occupied a spot in the top-six for the majority of this year’s campaign, but dropped out of the play-off positions recently, and are now reliant on other teams around them slipping up in the race for promotion, with just four matches remaining in their season.

Players have got plenty to play for in the near future as well, with some of Veljko Paunovic’s squad being out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, and with no new contracts agreed as of yet, we could see some key players depart.

One of those whose contract is set to expire in the summer is Tom McIntyre, and the majority of the Madejski Stadium will be eager to see the defender extend his stay with Paunovic’s men.

McIntyre grew up watching Reading, and is often seen in the away end when not involved in the matchday squad, and has established himself as a firm fans favourite at the Madejski Stadium for his contribution on the pitch.

After coming through the club’s academy system, McIntyre has gone on to make 44 appearances for the Reading first-team, which includes 28 appearances in this year’s campaign.

He has missed their last few matches through injury, and isn’t expected to return before the end of the season, which will be hugely frustrating for both the defender and the Reading boss.

Veljko Paunovic has previously revealed that discussions will take place with McIntyre over a new contract, and he admitted that he was confident that the defender would commit his long-term future to the club, which will be pleasing to hear for the club’s supporters.

Even if Reading are to miss out on a top-six finish in the Championship, it should be a no-brainer for the club to look at offering him an improved contract.

With finances likely to be tight heading into the 2021/22 season, it’s important that Reading look to move on players in the summer, but McIntyre certainly shouldn’t be one to depart.

He’s a player that Paunovic can build his future team around, especially given that the Scottish youth international seems to be learning a considerable amount from both Liam Moore and Michael Morrison.

Reading are set to return to action on Wednesday evening, when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, in a game that Paunovic’s side simply have to win if they’re to stand a chance of a top-six finish this season.