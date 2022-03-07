Opinion: Reading FC should turn to 33-year-old free agent to help bolster their leaky defence for remainder of 2021-22 season

The race for Championship survival this season looks like – barring any strange pattern of results – it will be contested between four teams, with the one outfit looking over their shoulders right now being Reading.

The Royals would have looked a lot safer if it wasn’t for a six-point deduction back in November for a breach of financial rules, and around that time a dreadful run of form started which saw the Berkshire side go 11 league matches without a win.

Ironicially it was Veljko Paunovic’s final game in charge where Reading snapped that winless run against Preston North End – since then Paul Ince was surprisingly named as interim manager and he won his first match against Birmingham City.

However defeats have followed – away at Blackpool and then at home to Millwall – and it’s perhaps reinforced their desperate need to add a body or two more in the free agents market.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Reading FC players born in?

1 of 20 Luke Southwood? Maidenhead Oxford Reading Swindon

Reading’s squad depth isn’t amazing, especially in defence, and with the amount of goals they’ve leaked this season then they could really do with exploring what defenders are out there for the final few months of the season.

Even though Scott Dann has recently returned to action, which has given Ince some more options to choose from, he could potentially switch to a back three or five to try and shore up defensively even more, and in that case a new defender would definitely be needed.

Ince has already stated that the club could look to add a free agent – but only if someone jumps out at them – and one player who has top flight experience and is available is Winston Reid.

The former West Ham United man could be the ideal addition for at least the final two months of the season, but only providing he is match-fit of course.

The New Zealand international ended his 11-year stay at the Hammers back in September, with his last match for the London club actually coming in 2018.

A knee injury suffered in that year saw him sidelined for a while and then he headed to both Sporting Kansas City and Brentford on loan deals, the latter occurring during the second half of the 2020-21 season.

Because he has been a free agent since September, Reid would probably not be match-fit but if he still has the desire to play football then you have to imagine he’s been keeping himself ready for any opportunities that may present themselves.

We know he can be a solid option at Championship level judging by his performances for Brentford last season, so Reading could do a lot worse than make an enquiry into what Reid is doing now and see if he can try and help out for the remainder of the season.