Opinion: Reading FC should delve into the loan market for this Southampton player

Reading have been hit with a transfer embargo that is seriously hindering what they can do this summer.

As a result, no players have walked through the doors in Berkshire yet, whilst several first-team departures have already been confirmed.

The losses of Sam Baldock, Sone Aluko, and Michael Olise, coupled with the ongoing discussions about George Puscas’ future, means that attacking positions will need to be prioritised.

Despite finishing just outside the play-offs, Reading scored a mere 62 goals during the 2020/21 campaign – a figure that seems rather low considering the attacking talent they possessed.

One player who would certainly bolster their offensive options next season is Southampton’s Nathan Tella.

The young winger has made an excellent start to The Saints’ pre-season campaign, but it remains to be seen if he is part of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s immediate plans for the upcoming Premier League season.

Tella, who swapped Arsenal for Hampshire in 2017, has made 18 appearances for the Premier League outfit, but he is yet to fully cement a starting spot.

Tella has enjoyed excellent success in Southampton’s U23s squad since arriving at St Mary’s, netting 11 times and providing a further seven assists in 38 appearances.

During the 2020/21 campaign, Tella scored four times and grabbed another two assists in just four appearances for The Saints’ U23s.

Whilst predominantly featuring on the wing, Tella has also been trusted to lead the line and in attacking midfield positions too, showing the ability to adapt to wherever he is required on the pitch.

This is an attribute that would certainly benefit Reading, given the club’s tendency to deploy wingers who are able to contribute with goals and assists, as well as lead the line when asked to.

Possessing an incredible technical ability and tremendous pace, Tella is a player who leaves opposing defences guessing, and he has the end product to go with it. He is also an industrious worker who will not give his opposing number a moment’s peace.

Reading have been seriously restricted in what they can do this summer, and that could make a move like this difficult to do. But at the same time, these sort of signings could be what the club temporarily need to keep them competing.

The fact that Tella could be a part of Hasenhuttl’s plans also needs to be considered. He has enjoyed an excellent pre-season thus far and first-team football with the Premier League club could be deemed the next, most appropriate step in his progression.

