Opinion: Re-emergence of Daryl Dike at West Brom is reason for optimism but caution is needed

Daryl Dike has made just one league start in his near 12 months with West Brom.

That highlights perfectly just how much he has struggled with fitness issues during the last year.

So much promise was made of his arrival at the Hawthorns, with the American previously excelling with Barnsley.

It was seen as a great opportunity for him to reignite his partnership with Valerien Ismael, who had overseen his six months with the Tykes.

But since the signing was made official, Albion have moved on to two other managers with just five league appearances and one goal to his name.

However, that goal finally arrived on Monday night to help seal all three points away at the Stadium of Light.

Optimism has picked up for the Baggies since the arrival of Carlos Corberan as manager, with Dike’s goal being the poster-boy for that.

So much of what’s gone wrong in the last year can be traced back to this big-name signing failing to make an impact.

But now we have been given a glimpse of what kind of impact he can have, with his thumping header getting the better of Anthony Patterson in the later stages of Monday’s game.

This goal helped to extend the team’s winning run to four games, with the side now 17th in the Championship table.

The gap to the play-off places is eight points as we approach the halfway stage of the campaign.

The re-emergence of Dike could be met with the re-emergence of Albion’s promotion hopes.

It will be tempting for Corberan to throw the American straight into the starting lineup following this huge moment.

But caution may be needed in the coming weeks, with Rotherham United to come on Saturday.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Foster Yes No

Another start on the bench may be the more sensible option, with the 22-year old needing extra time to prove his full match fitness.

Taking the slow approach makes the most sense at this stage, as there is naturally going to be a distrust over his true readiness for 90 minutes.

Yet taking the slow approach may prove dividends in the second half of the season, when Dike may get the chance to finally show what he is truly capable of.

The striker arrived with so much promise, and has not had the opportunity to show why he was signed for £7 million.

But Monday’s 27 minute cameo shows what he can bring to this side, and shows that a promotion push could still be on the cards.