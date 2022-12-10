Opinion: QPR’s hesitation in managerial search will prove detrimental to top six push

Mick Beale’s departure to Rangers is very unfortunate for Queens Park Rangers, especially given the promise they have shown towards the top of the Championship this season.

However, with Beale turning down a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier on in the season, there was a chance for some future planning to be conducted with the likelihood that another club would come in and look to take the former Aston Villa assistant manager away from Loftus Road.

It has been almost two weeks since Beale was named Rangers boss, and QPR are heading back into Championship action without a permanent replacement for him.

There are not many out-of-work names that jump off the page in their suitability for the role, possibly outside of Chris Wilder, but with interest in Beale not coming as a surprise, it is maybe a shock to supporters that a replacement had not been lined up.

The promise that they showed under Beale seems to have only gone further to convincing the supporter base that the Rs should be finishing in the top six this season.

Targeting that is likely to only be negatively impacted by them playing matches in the league without a permanent manager.

Neil Critchley and Gareth Ainsworth are currently the bookmakers’ favourites for the role, with the former performing very well at Blackpool last season.

With the former Liverpool youth coach available for work after leaving Aston Villa along with Steven Gerrard earlier on in the campaign.

The counter-argument to the Rs taking their sweet time over this decision, is that they did similar, just in the off-season, to bring Beale to the club and that went on to produce some excellent results on the pitch.

Les Ferdinand and the other decision makers at the club are not being rushed into an appointment, and will wait until they are completely convinced that they are making the right choice to finalise the hire.

Critchley feels like a natural fit, flirting with the top six at times last season with the Tangerines, and he would become the second manager in a row to arrive as the main figure at Loftus Road after being assistant manager at Villa Park.

However, if Critchley was admired that much by the hierarchy in West London, he would be in as manager by now, having been available as soon as Beale left.

Recent decisions at QPR suggest they will get this one right too, but the timeframe may work against the squad in maintaining their position in and around the top six.