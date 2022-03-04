Opinion: QPR star should be on the radar of Premier League clubs this summer

Looking to keep within the Championship play-off race, QPR have seen their form dip slightly in recent weeks.

Mark Warburton’s side are still holding on to fifth place in the second-tier standings, however, they have managed to accumulate just five points from their last six games.

One player who will extremely vital in what remains of this season, and what the final outcome of the campaign might be is Chris Willock.

The 24-year-old has netted seven league goals this season, whilst he has provided a further 10, proving to be an extremely influential player and consistent source of final-third productivity.

In recent weeks, he has been tasked with playing in a variety of positions, with Willock being deployed both as a striker and left wag-back in the space of four days, showing excellent versatility.

Being at his best when placed as an attacking midfielder, Willock’s technical ability, spatial awareness and attacking intelligence makes him a really exciting player when carrying the ball forward.

His dribbling capabilities, combined with his ability to split defences make him one of the most creative, if not the most creative midfielder in the division.

There is a lot to like with Willock when assessing his skillset when in possession, however, he is also an intelligent presser of the ball and will not give a defender a moment’s peace.

Willock has proven to be a level above at times this season, with this kind of form crucial for the running, especially with things slowing down for the West London club in recent weeks.

Should promotion to England’s top-tier not be secured this season, then it would be no surprise to see the young attacking midfielder presented with a pathway to the Premier League.

Not only has he shown that he possesses the technical ability to move up a level, but he has carried a lot of the creative responsibilities on his own shoulders this season – when Ilias Chair has been absent – proving to have the confidence and mindset for England’s top-flight too.

It will be interesting to see if any Premier League interest surfaces in the summer, and if so, the kind of interest he could generate.