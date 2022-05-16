Opinion: QPR should target 26-year-old to bolster attacking depth in 2022/23

Queens Park Rangers slipped away from the promotion chasing pack very alarmingly in the final couple of months of the Championship season.

The West Londoners also allowed Mark Warburton to leave at the end of his contract, which was a surprise to some after the successful body of work he has put together over the last three seasons.

Injuries to key players at bad times really hurt QPR this term, and exposed the lack of a second string to compete towards the top end of the division.

That is something that can be addressed this summer, even if the club do have to sell some of their prized assets.

Chris Willock being ruled out for the rest of the season ahead of the business end, damaged Rangers’ promotion hopes like no other and points to an area that needs strengthening.

Luke Amos has come on a lot in the last year or so and could step up to a more integral role next season, alongside further attacking reinforcements.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Portsmouth, Marcus Harness should be considered as a transfer target at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

A lot of the creative burden has fallen on Harness’ shoulders on the South Coast in the last couple of seasons due to the inconsistency of the likes of Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis and others.

The former Burton Albion man is more than ready for the step up to the second tier, and the expectant Fratton Park crowd should stand him in good stead to handle the pressure in West London.

Lyndon Dykes is a very capable goalscorer in the Championship when serviced correctly, Harness would add an alternative goal threat, but also an option for the new manager to rotate with Chris Willock and Ilias Chair to keep the opposition guessing in the final third.

Or, of course, there would be the option of deploying all three behind a central striker which would be a lot to contend with for most second tier backlines.

At a cut price due to his contract situation, QPR should show some ambition and budge their way to the front of the Harness queue this summer.