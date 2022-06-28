Opinion: QPR should target 24-year-old to bolster key area at Loftus Road

With Lee Wallace and Sam McCallum out of the picture in West London, Michael Beale will be identifying left backs to strengthen Queens Park Rangers‘ play-off bid in 2021/22.

Rangers looked like automatic promotion candidates at times under Mark Warburton, and Beale’s fresh energy in his first senior management role with have triggered optimism amongst the supporter base.

Full backs will be high up the priority list at QPR this summer, with Moses Odubajo also leaving the club after impressing in patches last term.

Niko Hamalainen will be away on loan with Botafogo next term, and with Rangers potentially switching to a back four, Beale may have a very specific target in mind.

Marc Bola appears a little unsettled at Middlesbrough, and is not really suited to Chris Wilder’s three at the back formation, currently only offering cover for the left wing back and left centre back positions.

With Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles arriving at The Riverside already this summer, Bola’s days could be numbered.

The Arsenal academy graduate could be the perfect signing for QPR, to replenish their options at left back.

The 24-year-old was a regular fixture in Neil Warnock’s time on Teesside and can contribute in the final third along with being a very reliable one versus one defender.

Literally 99% of QPR supporters should be scoring 28/28 on this R’s quiz – Can you?

1 of 28 In what year were QPR founded? 1876 1878 1880 1882

As the transfer window drags on, Bola could become an even hotter property with the season approaching fast and therefore Rangers should make an enquiry as soon as possible.

Bola has two years remaining on his deal at Boro, but a loan or even loan to buy deal could be negotiated to address an important area of QPR’s squad.

The former Blackpool man already has 71 appearances in the Championship under his belt, has his best years ahead of him, and would offer some tactical flexibility to Beale with his versatility.

Having come from a coaching background, Beale will back his ability to unlock the potential of some of the younger players at Loftus Road this season approaching, and adding Bola to that contingent would be a very smart piece of business.

Fresh personnel should help Rangers bounce back from their disappointing finish to last season and Bola could make a great impact on the left side of defence.