Championship action resumes this weekend following a break for international fixtures, and for Queens Park Rangers there needs to have been some serious changes during that period or else they are in trouble.

It feels a very long time ago that the Hoops were sitting at the summit of the Championship back in October with Mick Beale as manager, but since his final win as head coach - which came in a 2-1 victory against Wigan Athletic - QPR have won just TWICE in the league in 22 attempts.

That has obviously seen them sink from the top of the table all the way down to the lower reaches, with their position now being 19th as we head into April.

Neil Critchley tried to replace Rangers-bound Beale in December but his job lasted just two months as he was replaced by club icon Gareth Ainsworth, who is now trying to arrest the slide and make sure that the R's aren't one of the three teams that are relegated to League One come May.

Not only have QPR had issues with leaking goals, but having an out-and-out striker who can be prolific has been tough as well - Tyler Roberts has been injured for much of the campaign whilst Lyndon Dykes wasn't exactly hitting the back of the net with regularity before his pneumonia diagnosis.

Should Ainsworth keep QPR in the Championship, then another striker desperately needs to be brought in over the summer, and perhaps they could do worse than take a punt on the non-league goalscoring machine that is Macaulay Langstaff.

Now, not everybody can be the next Jamie Vardy and it's very unlikely that many will go from the National League to the Championship and then become a Premier League winner and England international, but it's not impossible.

And from what Langstaff is showing at Notts County this season, he has as good a chance as any hotshot from that level to make it higher up the English footballing pyramid.

He spent time at Middlesbrough's academy as a youngster, but Langstaff's come-up has been based solely on the non-leagues - he wasn't actually doing much for a number of North East clubs but in 2018 York City took a punt on him, and he only scored 11 goals in 52 sixth tier matches, which isn't exactly brilliant.

The penny dropped at Gateshead between 2020 and 2022 though for Langstaff with 31 goals in 53 outings, and that led to a switch to Notts County last summer for £50,000, and you'd have to say he's already more-than repaid that.

The Magpies could end up being pipped to the title by Wrexham, but Langstaff is outscoring Paul Mullin - a man who won the League Two golden boot two seasons ago and has netted 31 times himself in the National League this season - and the County striker's opening goal against Altrincham this week was his 40th goal in as many matches.

What makes the record even more incredible is that not a single one of his goals has been a penalty - he scores all types of efforts but not one has come from the spot, which is almost quite difficult to even believe.

So, why would he be good for QPR?

Well, there's no evidence that Langstaff would be able to cope with the step up three levels to what he's currently plying his trade in, but he has been receiving great service for National League level this season and has reaped the rewards, so with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock supplying him he should get chances to score goals still.

QPR are short on strikers as well but the market for number nines can often be quite volatile and of course they will no doubt want a lot of money - the club are used to taking punts though and the aforementioned Dykes could be seen as one when he arrived from Livingston, with the Scottish Premiership's quality often maligned.

That move hasn't worked out too badly but Dykes needs help and assistance and Langstaff could provide him with a partner or an alternative.

Even if Notts County win promotion to League Two, they won't be able to stop the bids from coming in and they'd be hard-pressed to stop Langstaff of progressing with his career at the age of 26, and they'd surely also get a good seven-figure fee for his services.

Vardy was just one year younger though when he swapped Fleetwood for Leicester in a similar situation, so he could make himself a success at Loftus Road and he is definitely one player the club need to be in for this summer.