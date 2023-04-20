Queens Park Rangers could once again be on the search for a new manager in the summer.

Gareth Ainsworth became the club's third manager of the season when he moved from Wycombe Wanderers to replace Neil Critchley in February, but he has found life tough at Loftus Road so far.

The 49-year-old has won just one of his 10 games in charge which has seen the R's dragged into serious relegation danger.

While the 1-1 home draw with Norwich City on Wednesday night is a good result in isolation, it does little to help the Hoops' survival prospects, particularly with a trip to face already-promoted Burnley to come on Saturday.

The R's currently sit 21st in the Championship table, just one point clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining.

Ainsworth is not solely to blame for the Hoops' troubles and the club's form was in decline long before he arrived in West London, but he has made little impact and there has been speculation in recent weeks that he could be dismissed at the end of the season.

Football Insider claimed earlier this month that the Hoops were among a number of Championship clubs targeting Ajax coach Michael Reiziger, with the R's board said to be "eager to replace" Ainsworth.

But it would be a significant gamble to appoint Reiziger and the club cannot afford more managerial instability next season.

With that in mind, one name who should be under consideration at Loftus Road is Barnsley manager Michael Duff.

The 45-year-old arrived at Oakwell in the summer following the club's relegation from the Championship and he has done an outstanding job this season, leading the Tykes to fourth in the League One table, while they still have a realistic chance of automatic promotion with four games remaining.

Despite a limited budget and concerns over the club's ownership, Duff has built a competitive side playing attractive, attacking football and instilling a winning mentality in a largely young squad, with the Reds losing just twice since mid-January to put themselves into top two contention.

Duff achieved success in his first managerial role, guiding Cheltenham Town to League Two safety in his first year, the play-off semi-finals the following season before winning the title in 2021.

He then enjoyed an excellent first season in League One, leading the Robins to a 15th-placed finish, the highest in the club's history.

Duff has proven he is able to seamlessly adapt to each higher level and has dealt admirably with the increased demands and expectations that come with the Barnsley job, so the Championship would be the next logical step in his career.

One notable aspect of Duff's time at Oakwell has been his recruitment, bringing in the likes of Nicky Cadden, Adam Phillips and Luca Connell in the summer, who are now considered among the best players in the division.

But Duff has also improved the club's existing players, with the likes of Jordan Williams and Devante Cole both thriving under his management.

These are qualities that would no doubt make him appealing to the hierachy at Loftus Road, particularly with the R's facing the prospect of losing key players such as Seny Dieng, Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes this summer, while a significant rebuild will likely be required after the failures of this season.

The Hoops would likely face competition for Duff, with journalist Alan Nixon claiming earlier this month that fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town are targeting a move for Duff in the summer to replace Neil Warnock.

It would be no surprise to see Duff attract more admirers over the coming months, particularly if he was to achieve promotion with the Tykes.

There is a realistic chance the two clubs could be swapping places next season, but providing the R's remain in the Championship, Duff should be top of their managerial shortlist should they decide to part with Ainsworth.