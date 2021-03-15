Opinion: QPR should make sealing transfer deal for this 30-year-old a priority this summer

Stefan Johansen has been an excellent addition to QPR’s midfield, starting every game since his January loan move from Fulham.

The Norway international may have struggled against Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but he has emerged as one of the club’s standout performers of late.

In his ten appearances for the R’s thus far, they have picked up 19 points, with himself and Charlie Austin proving to be brilliant January signings.

Not only is the 30-year-old a tenacious ball-winner who thrives doing the dirty work, but he is also a player who possesses the technical ability to start attacks from deep and retain possession in pressurised situations.

Bar the 1-0 defeat against Huddersfield Town, fans have been singing his praises and are hoping that the Norwegian’s loan deal could be made permanent in the summer.

Johansen himself, has settled in very well into life at QPR. He may only be a few miles away from his parent club Fulham, but he finds himself in a completely different scenario with the R’s, where consistent game-time is almost a certainty.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support QPR - But do they really?

1 of 16 Bill Bailey True False

The 30-year-old’s availability in summer is expected to be dependent on whether Fulham can escape relegation back down to the second tier. Should they manage to remain a Premier League club next season, Johansen will most likely move on. QPR would be one of the more suitable destinations should such a situation arise, but it would not be that straightforward.

Johansen was brought into the club because of the injuries to Luke Amos and Tom Carroll. Amos has spent the majority of the season sidelined, whilst Carroll’s injury in late January seemingly forced the club to dip into the loan market as the window was nearing a close.

With both players expected back before the start of next season, there are questions about whether a move for Johansen would be necessary.

If Fulham get relegated back to the Championship, Scott Parker might view the Norway international as a player that he needs in the division. He played a starring role in the first half of their promotion-winning campaign last year but found it difficult to reclaim a starting spot after Harry Arter and Harrison Reed formed a strong midfield partnership.

There are a lot of factors to consider regarding Johansen’s future.

It remains heavily reliant on Fulham’s survival push and whether the return of Amos and Carroll would deter QPR from making a move.