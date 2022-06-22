Opinion: QPR should look to strike transfer agreement with Aston Villa for 19-year-old

QPR will be hoping that they can mount a promotion push under Michael Beale’s stewardship when the new Championship season commences at the end of July.

The R’s positioned themselves strongly for the most part of the last campaign, however, they faded away nearer the latter stages.

With Beale now in charge, it represents a new beginning for the R’s, who still possess a strong squad at Championship level.

The former Aston Villa man may look to use his connections with the Midlands club when it comes to temporary player development, with the Premier League club’s academy producing recent gems that could be of interest at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Perhaps the pick of the bunch at the moment is Cameron Archer, with Steven Gerrard set to run the rule over the 20-year-old this summer, with the forward enjoying an extremely productive loan stint with Preston North End last season.

Another exciting prospect at Villa Park is Kaine Kesler Hayden, with the right-wing-back thriving on loan with Swindon Town during the first half of last season, before the young defender reached similar heights in the higher division with MK Dons for the remainder of the campaign.

With Moses Odubajo set to depart the London club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of this month, Kesler Hayden is someone who could provide the R’s with a more youthful option down the right flank.

Albert Adomah spent the majority of the 2021/22 campaign operating in a right-wing-back position, with Kesler Hayden someone who could bring different attributes to provide cover and competition for the veteran winger.

Kesler Hayden’s acceleration, unpredictability and final third contributions could add real value at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, whilst he has also proven to be impressive defensively.

Suited to a back five where he can be granted more attacking responsibilities, Kesler Hayden could thrive under the former Aston Villa coach, especially within QPR’s exciting brand of attacking football.

The young wing-back has an excellent future ahead of him and is progressing exponentially, with a Championship move under a manager like Beale likely to be tempting if it does come to fruition.