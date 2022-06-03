Opinion: QPR should look to pounce on Reading FC situation for 30-year-old

Queens Park Rangers had a decent 2021-22 Championship season, finishing sat in 11th position in the table.

However given they were aiming for the play-offs, the Hoops will disappointed with their final league placing.

The start of the summer has been a bit slow for the R’s as a managerial appointment has been the priority following the departure of Mark Warburton following the end of his contract with the club.

Michael Beale has now been announced as the club’s new head coach, and he will be keen to get to work as soon as possible so he can recruit the right way and give his side the best chance to fight for a promotion spot next season.

A key area that QPR need to be looking at in preparation for the new season is defensively, with a number of players out of contract and decisions yet to be made.

At right-back specifically, Rangers currently have two options on the books in Moses Odubajo, who was the first-choice this past season, although is out of contract with the club this summer and suffered an injury towards the end of the season.

The other option is Osman Kakay who remains under contract until 2024 but made just 13 appearances for his side this season.

Someone the R’s recruitment team should be looking at to help them out in this position is Andy Yiadom.

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

Yiadom has been a core part of Reading’s team since since joining back ahead of the 2018-19 season and in the most recent Championship campaign he made 38 appearances for the side, contributing a goal and two assists too.

The Ghana international is out of contract with the Royals this summer, and it’s yet to be seen whether his stay with the club will be extended.

Despite Reading having a poor season though, Yiadom is a player who could definitely still do a job in a team hunting for the play-offs.

The 30-year-old would be able to provide leadership and experience both on and off the pitch, having played in the second tier for a number of seasons now.

Furthermore, whilst defensively reliable, he is able to push up the pitch with exciting runs down the wing and contribute balls in the box to help with his side’s attacking efforts.

Therefore, if no new contract is signed between the player and his current side, it is definitely a player QPR should be looking at bringing in as he would fit in their side and provide what they need.

Considering it would also be a free transfer, this would be a great bit of business for the Hoopes and a solid start to Beale’s business as QPR boss.