Opinion: QPR should ignore Bournemouth and Everton interest for key man

QPR goalkeeper Seny Dieng has been subject to speculation from Premier League sides Everton and Bournemouth as detailed in a report from Football Insider.

The report details that Everton will compete with Bournemouth for the signature of Dieng with both Lille and Monaco also monitoring the situation.

Dieng has been at Loftus Road since joining from AFC Fylde in 2016 and has gone on to make 96 appearances in that time, as well as appearing for five different clubs on loan.

He’s been a key figure this season and has managed five clean sheets in 20 games in the Championship. In addition, he’s one of the top-performing goalkeepers in the Championship when it comes to shots saved according to FBREF, ensuring he’s a key player for the R’s.

Not only that, but Dieng has also managed to contribute at the other end of the pitch, scoring a late equaliser against Sunderland earlier in the season.

He was a key player who was massively missed last season as QPR used up to five goalkeepers throughout the 21/22 campaign and the absence of their number one was felt hugely.

So with that in mind, would it make sense for QPR to sell him in January?

Quiz: Which club did QPR sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Which club did QPR sell Ryan Manning to? Cardiff City Reading Swansea City Bristol City

Dieng is a key figure for QPR, so offloading him in January would make little sense for Mick Beale’s side.

Importantly, goalkeepers are hard to come by and difficult to recruit. You only have to look at Middlesbrough who recruited Zack Steffen from Manchester City in the summer.

He’s probably earning a considerable amount of money coming from the Premier League and that suggests goalkeepers are at a premium, which will be exemplified in January, a notoriously difficult month recruit.

In selling Dieng in January, QPR would risk weakening their side at a point when they need to strengthen it if they are to push for a place in the top six.

Would that be worth several million? Perhaps not. Dieng does have a contract until 2024, so the R’s should be under no pressure to sell as they look to build a squad able to compete for a playoff place in the Championship this season, rather than next.