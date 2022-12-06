Opinion: QPR should do all they can to appoint Mark Robins as their new manager

QPR are still on the lookout for a new manager after Mick Beale left the Championship to join Rangers.

Beale left the Championship side after six months in charge, to re-join the team where he was assistant manager between 2018 and 2021, working alongside Steven Gerrard to win the Scottish Premiership title in his final full season.

Since he became QPR manager at the start of this season, Beale has attracted considerable attention and only last month turned down the vacancy at Premier League outfit Wolves.

Beale’s departure comes as a big blow to QPR, as they have started the season off impressively well and gained momentum that has seen them fight in and amongst the top six.

As the Championship returns this weekend, the R’s are currently in sixth place on 31 points, level with several teams. They will be preparing to face table-toppers Burnley this Sunday, a game that, as things stand, QPR will not have a manager for.

Beale’s departure will be a bitter pill for the QPR hierarchy and fans to swallow, but attention will now quickly shift to who could replace Beale.

There have been several names linked with the vacant role from managers who are both in and out of work, but there is one manager that should be at the top of that list, and that is Coventry City’s Mark Robins.

Due to their home games being called off because of the state of their pitch, Robins’ side has been playing catch-up since the season began, leaving Coventry two to three games behind every other team in the Championship.

However, despite the sloppy start to the campaign, Coventry seemed to have got back to their normal self before the World Cup break. The Sky Blues have suffered just two defeats in their last 10 games, coming against Burnley and Blackpool.

Coventry have gone from hovering around the relegation zone to now sitting comfortably in the top half of the Championship, just two points adrift of the play-off places, with two games in hand on teams above them.

Robins is now closing in on six years as the Coventry manager, and what a successful six years it has been. The Sky Blues boss has overseen 286 games in charge at the time of writing, with a ratio of 1.49ppm.

Quiz: 14 quiz questions about historic QPR moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 Which club did QPR defeat in the 2014 Championship play-off final? Derby Middlesbrough West Brom

Robins has managed to lead Coventry from the bottom of the Football League to the Championship in 286 games. Taking the Sky Blues to their first ever League Two promotion in 51 years, before a COVID-19-affected season saw Coventry promoted based on points per game. The Sky Blues boss has also helped guide the club to a Papa John’s Trophy success.

Coventry have finished the last three seasons in 16th, 12th, and 12th place since being promoted to the Championship. Many might think this isn’t great considering QPR are pushing for promotion, but when you consider the tight purse strings that Robins has had to work under and the ongoing issues off the pitch, the 52-year-old has very much overachieved in keeping the Sky Blues not only in the division, but competing.

It was first reported here at FLW that Robins is a name on a potential QPR shortlist as the club weighs up its options. When you consider the names that have been linked with the role and, more importantly, the marvellous job Robins has done in his time at Coventry, then this is no surprise, and the R’s should be doing all they can to make sure the 52-year-old is their next manager.