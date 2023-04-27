Gareth Ainsworth will need to make a considerable number of changes to his Queens Park Rangers squad in the summer if they want to be competitive at the top end of the Championship again.

Although the West London side were at the top of the table earlier in the season, their decline since the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure shows that a revamp is needed and some of their supporters would argue that this includes a makeover in the boardroom.

However, the playing squad could certainly benefit from some fresh faces and you feel a mix of youth and experience could be useful for Ainsworth.

The fearlessness of youth could help to stop their decline - but some experienced heads may also be required in times of crisis.

Troy Deeney's impact at Birmingham City just goes to show that a player's off-field influence can be just as valuable as their contributions on the pitch.

Free agents on the radar for QPR?

In terms of what QPR can do in the summer market, they haven't splashed out huge sums on players in recent years but they haven't exactly cashed in on valuable assets like Ilias Chair either to raise revenue, so their budget may be limited once again.

Many other second-tier sides will be utilising the free agent market and you can count on Ainsworth's side to join them as they potentially look to bring in some bargains.

Ashley Barnes is one player they could target.

Why Ashley Barnes?

The forward has already confirmed that he will be departing Turf Moor at the end of the season - but he's still getting plenty of game time under his belt during the latter stages of the campaign and that will only benefit his next club.

He may not be the most prolific figure in the world - but he has recorded seven goals and five assists in all competitions this season and that isn't a shabby total.

At 33, he has shown that he can still do it at this level and is clearly rated by Vincent Kompany, something that can only be a promising sign for those potentially looking to recruit him.

Not only has Barnes played up top, but he's also operated in a slightly deeper role and that versatility may come in handy for QPR if they want to change systems or experience an injury crisis.

It's also no secret that the club are severely short of strikers at this point - and that's probably why they decided to bring Chris Martin in earlier this year.

Barnes is someone who can provide depth in that area and can also help to raise standards, having been part of an exceptional Burnley team this season.

Ainsworth is someone who took a chance on Garath McCleary at Wycombe Wanderers when he was a similar age to the Burnley man, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see QPR reignite their interest in the latter after being made aware of his potential availability back in January.