Queens Park Rangers haven't managed to improve their fortunes under Gareth Ainsworth, who was previously a safe pair of hands at Wycombe Wanderers but has failed to turn things around at Loftus Road.

Although many would argue that Ainsworth isn't the main problem at Loftus Road considering the fact they also struggled under predecessor Neil Critchley, the 49-year-old's position in the English capital may become untenable regardless if they suffer relegation.

And even if they just about manage to secure survival, some supporters won't want to see Ainsworth in charge next season considering their struggles.

QPR have shown earlier this season that they can challenge at the right end of the division under the right manager, but their current boss hasn't been able to get a tune out of them and this is why Les Ferdinand and other key figures may already be shortlisting some potential candidates to come in and replace the 49-year-old.

Ian Evatt

The Bolton Wanderers boss is someone who should definitely be under consideration if Ainsworth departs, because he proved himself in non-league and has worked his way up.

Not only is he managing to secure some excellent results at the University of Bolton Stadium, with his team currently sitting in fifth position, but he has also implemented an attractive and attacking style of play.

Evatt has largely stuck to his principles in terms of his playing style and one more thing that makes him an attractive option for QPR is the fact he's a winner.

Not only has he won the Papa John's Trophy - but he has also won promotion from the National League with Barrow and promotion from League Two with the Trotters.

He may not have managed in the Championship before, but he is only in the early stages of his managerial career and has already achieved a great deal of success.

Would Ian Evatt come to QPR?

If QPR are relegated and Bolton end up securing promotion, then it would be difficult to see Evatt coming to Loftus Road.

And even if the two teams end up in the same division next season, the 41-year-old may decide to remain in Greater Manchester because he seems to be building something special at his current side.

But if Bolton and QPR remain in their current divisions, there's a chance the latter will be able to lure Evatt to the English capital.

Although there's plenty of work for him to do in the summer following their decline, giving him an unenviable task, it's an opportunity he may be willing to take because he hasn't managed in the second tier before.

The West London outfit have been competing at the top end of the league at times in recent years and that's no real surprise considering they want to get back to the Premier League.

Evatt may want to be the man to guide them there.