Opinion: QPR need to avoid unnecessary risks as massive decision looms

The search for a new QPR manager continues apace this week, with no clear foothold over who will take over from Mark Warburton.

The 59-year old had led Rangers to within a play-off place, but for a poor run of form to the end their campaign.

That scuppered any chances the team had of completing a top six finish, but it is easy now to forget that QPR were fighting for a top two finish as recently as late February.

This shows that this is a team capable of competing at the top of the Championship, and with the right managerial appointment could take the next step in chasing promotion.

As well, to miss out on a top six place to the likes of Huddersfield Town and Luton Town is quite disappointing.

QPR would have expected themselves to finish higher in the table than both of those clubs at the start of the campaign.

Even Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest suffered extreme lows early in the season, which QPR then failed to take advantage of.

So moving on from Warburton makes sense given the missed opportunity presented to the club this season.

However, some of the names being thrown into the hat to replace the Englishman does raise some eyebrows.

The likes of Sol Campbell and Tim Sherwood, both out of the managerial game for multiple years now and inexperienced at this level, should not be the standard of coaching that the hierarchy look to appoint.

The club should be looking to appoint a progressive young coach with recent experience at a high level, or even a left-field approach from abroad.

Looking at those who have been successful in the second division in recent years, it has been the likes of Marcelo Bielsa, David Wagner, Daniel Farke, Carlos Corberan who have impressed by coming to England and instantly showing improvements at their respective clubs.

Quiz: Which club did QPR sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Peter Crouch? Bournemouth Portsmouth Tottenham Sunderland

Then there are young English coaches like Steve Cooper and Scott Parker who proved through experience that they have what it takes at this level.

Liam Manning would fit that bill of who QPR should look to hire much more nicely, having done well with MK Dons this season.

Now is not the time for QPR to take on a huge risk, not when the team is on the cusp of being able to compete again for promotion.

It is at this stage that the club needs to be looking for a sure-thing that they can trust to elevate the side to the next level.