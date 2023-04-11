Speculation has already begun over the future of Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth.

Ainsworth arrived at Loftus Road in February when he moved from Wycombe Wanderers replace to Neil Critchley, who had himself only been in charge since December.

But prior to yesterday's game at West Bromwich Albion, a report from Football Insider claimed that the R's were among a number of Championship clubs targeting Ajax coach Michael Reiziger, with the board "eager to replace" Ainsworth.

Reiziger is supposedly keen to move into management, but does not want to take a job until the summer when his Ajax contract expires, meaning Ainsworth is potentially safe until the end of the season at least.

But sacking Ainsworth, either now or in the summer, would be incredibly harsh and the Hoops board should think twice before making another managerial change.

Ainsworth became the R's third manager of the season when he replaced Critchley and there is no doubt he has struggled to make an impact, picking up just four points from his eight games in charge so far.

But when employing a manager who plays a completely different style of football to his predecessors, the QPR board should have priced in the fact that it would take time for Ainsworth to get his ideas across to his squad.

Ainsworth inherited a side that had won one game since late October prior to his arrival, with the decline setting in long before he had assumed the hot seat. He cannot be entirely blamed for failing to turn around the form of a side who were incredibly low on confidence, while the players must also take their share of the responsibility.

The R's were also missing the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock for the opening games of Ainsworth's tenure, but they are a different proposition with players of that quality back available, while Lyndon Dykes is also returning to full fitness.

There were the first glimmers of hope of a revival under Ainsworth on Monday in the 2-2 draw against the Baggies at The Hawthorns. After going 2-0 down inside the first 13 minutes, the R's staged a remarkable recovery through goals from Lyndon Dykes and Chris Martin, while they also had further chances to win the game in a dominant second half performance.

"I want to change so much, I need that Championship status, I want it so badly. I've worked so many years to get up here. This is the club that I love and I want to make it happen!" Ainsworth told ITV Football after the game.

More performances like the one against Albion should both secure QPR's Championship status and earn Ainsworth the time to make those changes that are desperately needed.

While Ainsworth needs to ensure he controls his emotions, there could not be anyone more passionate or committed to lead the club, which could help unite an increasingly disillusioned fan base.

The R's should also consider the fact that Ainsworth spent 10 largely successful years at Wycombe, continually adapting and evolving a team that has consistently challenged for promotion from League One and competed admirably in their one season in the Championship, credentials which make Ainsworth suitable to lead the club's rebuild.

After a turbulent season, the Hoops could do with stability and appointing Reiziger would be a huge risk, which could mean further mid-season managerial changes if it backfires.

Ainsworth is not exempt from criticism or blame for recent results, but the R's should be incredibly careful before already deciding to remove the man they gave a three-and-a-half year contract to less than two months ago.