Opinion: QPR must hold firm as Newcastle United interest emerges in key figure

Queens Park Rangers will be determined to build upon their encouraging start to the season by pushing on in the Championship in the coming months.

The R’s have accumulated an impressive total of 41 points from 24 league games and are currently in contention for a top-six finish this year.

Whilst QPR manager Mark Warburton could potentially strengthen his side’s chances of reaching the play-offs by drafting in some fresh faces between now and the end of the transfer window, he may also need to fend off a considerable amount of interest in one of the club’s key players.

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on Lyndon Dykes ahead of a possible swoop.

Crystal Palace, Norwich City, AFC Bournemouth and Burnley have also been touted as potential suitors for the Scotland international.

If the Magpies or any of the other aforementioned clubs decide to test QPR’s resolve for Dykes by submitting a bid for him, it is imperative that the Championship side reject these advances.

Since joining the R’s in 2020, the forward has established himself as an incredibly influential figure at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

During the previous campaign, Dykes managed to find the back of the net on 12 occasions in the Championship whilst he also chipped in with five assists.

The forward has backed up these performances by producing some impressive displays this season as he has provided eight direct goal contributions in 16 league appearances.

Having scored in Saturday’s FA Cup showdown with Rotherham United, Dykes will be brimming with confidence heading into this weekend’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he adds to his overall goal-tally in this fixture.

When you consider that it is notoriously difficult to sign quality players on permanent deals during the January window, there is no guarantee that the R’s will be able to find a sufficient replacement for Dykes if they do decide to cash in on him.

With the 26-year-old’s current deal set to run until 2024, QPR will be in no rush to sell him and thus it may take a major bid to convince them to part ways with the forward.

However, given that Dykes’ exit could potentially derail the club’s promotion hopes, the R’s must resist the temptation to accept a big offer from elsewhere as the forward could help them achieve their goal of securing a return to the Premier League this year.