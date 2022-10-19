Opinion: QPR must ensure they avoid repeat of this summer situation as Wolves circle

Right now, you would be hard pressed to blame any QPR fan, who might be fearing the worst.

After little more than four months since leaving his role as assistant to Steven Gerrard to take over as head coach of QPR, it seems as though there is a growing chance Mick Beale will be leaving Loftus Road, to return to the Midlands.

According to reports from TalkSport’s Alex Crook on Wednesday afternoon, Beale is now first choice to take over the vacant managerial role at Woves, and is himself keen on that particular job.

It has therefore been suggested that the 42-year-old’s prospective appointment at Molineux looks to be something of a formality.

That would of course be a big blow for QPR given the work he has done in the short he has been working with the club.

Under Beale, the Hoops currently sit sixth in the Championship table, a point adrift of the automatic promotion places, having taken 24 from their 14 league games so far.

As a result, it would look to be a big setback for the club from the capital if Beale was to leave to take charge at Wolves, as is now looking rather likely, given the impressive work he has done in such a short space of time at the club.

Beyond that, it could also be argued, that the departure of Beale will put pressure on QPR, to avoid a situation that arose in the lead-up to his initial appointment at Loftus Road, back in the summer.

Did any of these 20 ex-QPR players ever score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 1. Bradley Orr Yes No

When Beale was officially announced as the Championship club’s new head coach on the 1st June, it was over a month since QPR had confirmed that his predecessor, Mark Warburton, would be leaving following the expiry of his contract.

Right now though, you get the feeling that the club cannot really be taking a month to find the next person to step into the hotseat in the Loftus Road dugout.

With fixtures coming thick and fast in the next few weeks, it could be important to bring in a manager quickly to hit the ground running, and put his mark on the side as quickly as possible, then players can start to adapt to his tactics and approach as soon as possible, and get the best out of them.

Indeed, when you consider the struggle for positive that other Championship clubs currently searching for a new manager – Middlesbrough, West Brom and Hull – are enduring, albeit in teams at the wrong end of the table, you wonder if QPR will really want to take that risk, when the congested nature of the table means one dip in form could quickly see them slip out of contention for the play-offs.

Admittedly, the fact that the search for Warburton’s replacement came at the end of the season arguably did give QPR a bit more time to consider their options.

But even then, they will no doubt have wanted a new man in quickly so he could identify what more he wanted from the squad in the transfer window, and introduce his own philosophy to the team in a reduced pre-season.

This time around, the break for the World Cup that is coming up around three week’s from now, will give a potential successor to Beale the chance to do the same without having to worry about competitive fixtures, while also enabling him to identify what he wants in the now looming January transfer window.

With that in mind, it seems that even while we wait for confirmation of Beale’s move to Wolves, the pressure is already on QPR, to ensure they have a replacement of their own lined up and ready to go.