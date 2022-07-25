Opinion: QPR must consider stepping up their pursuit of defender as Chelsea outline stance

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to learn from the mistakes that they made last season in the upcoming campaign.

A drop-off in performance levels in the closing stages of the previous term ultimately ended the club’s chances of reaching the play-offs.

Whereas the R’s were not helped by the fact that they lost a number of players to injury in this particular period, they know that they will need to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the 2022/23 season if they are to challenge for a top-six finish under the guidance of manager Michael Beale.

Since being handed over the reins at Loftus Road, Beale has managed to bolster his squad by securing the services of some fresh faces.

The QPR boss will be able to turn to Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal, Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards for inspiration in the upcoming season after signing this quartet.

Although the R’s are well stocked in the central midfield position, they may need to strengthen their options at right-back between now and the end of the window.

One of the players who is currently believed to be on QPR’s radar is Dujon Sterling.

According to the Evening Standard, the R’s have expressed an interest in signing the defender on loan from Chelsea.

It is understood that the Blues are willing to sanction a loan move for Sterling who is also attracting interest from Preston North End.

If this report turns out to be true, QPR must consider stepping up their transfer pursuit by engaging in talks with Chelsea over a temporary deal.

Since opting to part ways with Moses Odubajo, the R’s have yet to draft in a replacement for the right-back.

Whereas Danny McNamara is still a key target for QPR, there is no guarantee that they will be able to convince Millwall to part ways with him.

Given that they are currently only able to call upon the services of one out-and-out senior right-back (Osman Kakay), it would be a logical decision by the R’s to swoop for Sterling as he will be able to provide competition in this particular position.

Quiz: 23 things literally every QPR fan should know - But do you?

1 of 23 Where do QPR play their home games? The Den Craven Cottage Stamford Bridge Loftus Road

Having featured on 24 occasions in the Championship during a loan spell at Blackpool last season, Sterling will be confident in his ability to hit the ground running at QPR if they win the race for his signature.

Although the defender will need to improve his consistency after averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.55 at this level in the previous term, there is no reason why he cannot go on to improve as a player by receiving the right guidance from Beale.

Sterling will also be able to add some versatility to QPR’s squad which could prove to be useful in the new campaign as he is capable of playing as a left-back and as a centre-back.

In order to have the best chance of sealing a deal for the 22-year-old, the R’s may need to offer Chelsea some assurances regarding game-time as the Premier League side will want the defender to make considerable strides in terms of his development by featuring regularly in the second-tier.