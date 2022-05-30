Opinion: QPR must avoid being dragged into a transfer battle for three-cap international

Queens Park Rangers will be desperate to move forward as a club later this year after experiencing an incredibly disappointing end to the 2021/22 campaign in the Championship.

A run of nine defeats in 15 league games resulted in the R’s slipping out of play-off contention as they were forced to settle for an 11th place finish in the standings.

Despite the fact that Mark Warburton’s departure was announced by the club in April, they have yet to draft in a replacement for the 59-year-old.

Regardless of who QPR opt to hand over the reins to this summer, it is abundantly clear that the club will need to strengthen their options up-front when the transfer window opens in June.

Charlie Austin is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract whilst fellow forward Andre Gray will officially return to Watford this week.

Whereas Macauley Bonne and Charlie Kelman will both be keen to showcase their talent in pre-season following their respective loan spells at Ipswich Town and Gillingham, it could be argued that QPR ought to be looking to sign an individual who possesses the quality needed to take the club to new heights.

One of the players who has recently been linked with a move to Loftus Road is Wigan Athletic striker Will Keane.

According to The Sun, the R’s are interested in the 29-year-old who is also being tracked by Sheffield United, Watford and Club Brugge.

It is understood that Wigan are not willing to part ways with Keane unless they receive an offer believed to be in the region of £1m.

Due to the fact that three other clubs have been linked with a swoop, QPR could be dragged into a bidding war this summer if they opt to step up their pursuit.

The forward, who has been capped on three occasions by the Republic of Ireland at senior level, excelled in the third-tier last season.

Keane helped Wigan win the League One title by scoring 26 goals at this level whilst he also chipped in with six assists.

Although it is fair to say that Keane is currently playing the best football of his career, QPR ought to avoid making a move for him due to his underwhelming record in the Championship.

The former Ipswich man has only managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions at this level despite the fact that he has played 75 games.

Considering that QPR need to sign a player who is able to provide some sufficient competition for Lyndon Dykes, they cannot really afford to take a risk on Keane.

Dykes has provided 25 direct goal contributions in the second-tier during his time with the club and will be determined to regularly add to this tally later this year.

By switching their attention to securing the services of a player who has a better track-record of delivering the goods in the Championship, the R’s may be able to hit the ground running in the upcoming campaign.