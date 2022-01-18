Opinion: QPR could boost promotion hopes if they win the race for PL defender’s signature

Having already bolstered his squad by securing the services of David Marshall on a short-term deal earlier this month, it will be intriguing to see whether Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton decides to engage in any further business.

After leading the club to a ninth-place finish in the Championship last year, the R’s boss has helped the club reach new heights during the current campaign.

As a result of their 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion last Saturday, Queens Park Rangers moved up to fourth in the second-tier standings.

Although they are still five points adrift of AFC Bournemouth who currently occupy the second automatic promotion place, the R’s do have a game in hand over Scott Parker’s side.

In order to have the best chance of securing a top-two finish in the Championship later this year, QPR may need to make some more moves this month.

One of the players who has recently emerged on the club’s radar is Dion Sanderson.

According to the Daily Mail, the R’s are currently keeping tabs on the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender.

It is understood that Wolves are willing to send the defender out on loan for the remainder of the season.

QPR may need to fend off competition from Birmingham City and Bristol City for Sanderson’s signature as both clubs are believed to be monitoring his situation at Molineux.

Sanderson spent the first half of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Birmingham before Wolves opted to recall him earlier this month.

During this particular stint, the defender managed to illustrate some real signs of promise in the second-tier.

In the 15 league games that he featured in for the Blues, Sanderson won 2.4 aerial duels per match, produced 1.8 interceptions per fixture and made 1.3 tackles per match (as per WhoScored).

Quiz: Can you name which club QPR signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did QPR sign Sam McCallum on loan from in 2021? Norwich City Southampton Brentford Leeds United

Whilst QPR are currently able to call upon the services of Yoann Barbet, Jimmy Dunne and Rob Dickie, Sanderson could be drafted in as cover for Jordy de Wijs who has struggled to maintain his fitness this season.

The Dutch defender only recently returned to training after missing 11 league games due to a calf injury that he sustained during the club’s clash with Nottingham Forest in October.

Having averaged a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.64 in the Championship for Birmingham, the defender may make considerable strides in terms of his development by learning from the guidance of Warburton who has helped to nurture the talent of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair in recent times.

Sanderson may also benefit from the fact that the R’s play a defensive system which is similar to Birmingham as Warburton currently utilises three centre-backs as part of his formation.

Providing that Sanderson is able to hit the ground running at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, he could bolster QPR’s chances of securing a return to the Premier League as his presence may force his new team-mates to step up their performance levels which in turn could allow the club to climb the second-tier standings in the coming months.