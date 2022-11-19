Opinion: Pundit’s West Brom play-off claim looks to be absolutely right

It seems that for some of those of a West Bromwich Albion persuasion, expectations are growing ahead of the second half of the season.

Speaking recently, former Baggies striker Kevin Campbell – who scored six goals in 49 games for the club between 2005 and 2006 – claimed that those at a club should be thinking about a push for the Championship play-offs, once the action resumes after the World Cup break.

A quick glance at the current second-tier standings would suggest that such an outcome of the next few months, is a rather unlikely one, with West Brom currently 21st in the Championship table, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

However, it is worth noting that the Midlands club’s position in those standings, would be much worse were it not for the three straight wins they picked up immediately before the pause in the action for the World Cup, under new boss Carlos Corberan.

That is, of course, the sort of form that would have any side in the mix for promotion, and the fact they did not concede a single goal in those three wins, shows how quickly they have become more solid since the appointment of the Spaniard in late August.

Indeed, in Corberan, the Baggies now have a manager who knows all about making it to the Championship play-offs in unlikely circumstances, having taken an unfancied Huddersfield Town all the way to the final last season.

As a result, it does seem as though West Brom have the right man in charge to engineer that turnaround, something recent scorelines suggest he is already starting to do.

It is, of course, also worth noting that Corberan has a squad available to him that ought to be more than capable of establishing itself in the upper echelons of the Championship.

Plenty of the side who helped the club win promotion to the top flight during the 2019-20 season are still at The Hawthorns and therefore know exactly what is required to break back into the top six.

Meanwhile, with Daryl Dike now working his way back into contention after injury, West Brom will have a goalscorer to call upon that has previously fired a club into the Championship play-offs against the expectations of many, as he did with Barnsley 2021.

Furthermore, the deficit that West Brom currently face in the battle to reach the top six, is far from unassailable.

While they may only be outside the relegation on goal difference, the Midlands club are also just eight points from sixth-placed Millwall in the table as things stand.

Consequentially, with 26 games – and 78 points – still to be played for by West Brom this season, Corberan’s side will have more than enough chances to overturn that gap to the play-offs and secure what not that long ago seemed an impossible return to the Premier League this season.

With that all that in mind, it is hard not to get the feeling that Campbell’s suggestion that those at West Brom will now be thinking of a push for the play-offs, will not be far wide of the mark.