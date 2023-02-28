Opinion: Promotion or not, Sheffield Wednesday simply must strengthen this area in the summer

For Sheffield Wednesday, promotion to the Championship does look to be on the cards in the next few months.

Sitting top of the League One table, eight points clear of the play-off places and with games in hand on those in third and fourth, the Owls look well placed to seal their return to the second-tier.

As a result, while the priority is of course still getting over the line with that promotion push, may be turning to the recruitment the club need to do in this summer’s transfer window.

Indeed, as is the case for any club in any season, business will have to be done in the market regardless of what division Wednesday are for the 2023/24 campaign, and one position where that particularly looks to be the case, is at centre forward.

Right now, manager Darren Moore does have a fair amount of options to pick from to lead the line at Hillsborough, although that could change in a few month’s time.

As things stand, both Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson – who has been linked with a return to Hearts recently – are set to be out of contract at Hillsborough come the end of this season.

Furthermore, Gregory himself will be 35-years-old within a month of the new campaign starting, meaning there may be questions about how much of a role he is able to play in the years to come.

That does therefore seem to suggest that the Owls are going to have to source more firepower in the window, to ensure Moore has enough options to turn to in that position, in the coming campaign.

Indeed, it could be argued that even were it not for that situation with regards to those contracts, there would need to be some changes in attack at Hillsborough next season.

Between them, Gregroy, Paterson and summer signing Mallik Wilks – who has admittedly been blighted by injury this season – have scored just nine goals in 56 League One games between them in the current campaign.

If therefore, the Owls do somehow conspire to miss out on promotion this season, there would be questions about whether they do have enough firepower in their ranks to secure that much sought after return to the Championship next time around, without strengthening.

By contract, if as looks likely, they do go up, the fact those options have struggled to find the net on a consistent basis in League One this season, suggests they may find it hard to get the goals required for Wednesday to re-establish themselves at a higher level.

Meanwhile, although Michael Smith has enjoyed a more productive campaign following his summer move from Rotherham, with 11 goals in 27 league outings, it is worth noting he will be 32 in October.

As a result, he is arguably unlikely to be the most long term of options for the club when it comes to players they can rely on to lead the line, and find the back of the net on a consistent basis.

All that means that regardless of whether or not they win promotion, you feel that Sheffield Wednesday are going to have to add to their attacking options once the window opens in the summer, to boost their prospects in both the immediate future, and beyond.