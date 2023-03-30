In just weeks, Sheffield United will know if they are heading back to the Premier League as one of the two teams who are automatically promoted from the Championship or if they will have to go through the trials and tribulations of the play-offs again.

Whether they go up or not this season, perhaps an area of Paul Heckingbottom's squad that needs looking at is the engine room.

The Blades made additions in the summer months in that area in the form of Man City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee on loan deals, but of course, they will expire come June and there's no guarantee either will be back for 2023-24.

United's Norwegian maestro Sander Berge has just over a year remaining on his contract and is always linked with top clubs, so there's a chance he could be cashed in on come the summer, whilst John Fleck and Oli Norwood are both the wrong side of 30 years of age now and in the case of Fleck, you could perhaps say that he can be upgraded on permanently.

Taking all that into consideration, it would be wise for United to be in the market to improve their engine room this summer, and top of their list - or at least close to it - should be a man in Ben Whiteman who knows all about Bramall Lane.

Whiteman is currently a regular for United's divisional rivals Preston North End, but as a teenager he joined the Blades academy having left Manchester United before he turned 16.

He went on to play eight times in League One for the Blades, but following a successful loan stint at Mansfield Town in League Two in 2016-17, he then moved to Doncaster Rovers - initially on loan but they made that permanent in January 2018, bringing his time at Bramall Lane to an abrupt end.

As he performed to a consistent, high standard in League One for the next three years, Whiteman eventually earned himself a step up to the Championship with North End, and since January 2021 he has been a mainstay in the Lilywhites starting 11 when fit, often playing at the base of a midfield three.

If you just looked at Whiteman from a goals and assists perspective then it doesn't tell the whole story - rarely does he burst forward from his position but if North End had another Ben Pearson-esque player then Whiteman could perhaps play how he did at Doncaster and get in and around the box more.

He looks comfortable as a deep-lying midfielder though and at the age of 26, he could feasibly be the long-term Norwood replacement as the latter turns 32 in just a few weeks' time.

Norwood is still playing to a high standard himself, but Whiteman is five years his junior and still has plenty left in the tank - perhaps the two could play in a duo which would allow a more attack-minded midfielder like Berge more freedom to get up and down the pitch and focus less on the defensive end of the game.

United would need to strike this summer as well for Whiteman due to his contract situation at Deepdale - his deal expires in the summer of 2024, meaning that he could be signed for a seven-figure fee that is perhaps lower than what he would be worth with a few years remaining.

There is a reason why Premier League side Fulham were thought to be keen on Whiteman in January before they opted for Sasa Lukic and that is because he is a very good player at Championship level.

Is he good enough for the Premier League? Who knows, but the Cottagers have done a lot right this season and to have had Whiteman on their shortlist suggests that he himself must be doing well despite North End being in mid-table.

PNE will perhaps inevitably consider bids for the midfield maestro this summer, and a move back to the red and white half of Sheffield would be something very appealing you'd think regardless of the division they find themselves in.