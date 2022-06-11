Opinion: Preston North End’s swoop for Newcastle United shot-stopper would represent excellent business

There will be plenty of Preston fans desperate to see Daniel Iversen back at Deepdale next season, with the Leicester man having made quite the impact during his loan spell at the club.

The 24-year-old managed 69 league games in total during his stint with the Championship side and managed 22 clean sheets along the way. His record of 13 in the last campaign even put him within the top ten in his position in the division.

He kept North End in plenty of games with his heroics too – and nobody will want to see the back of him at PNE. The sad reality though is that another deal doesn’t look likely. The Foxes may want to keep him (which seems to be the case as things stand) and there will be plenty of other clubs keen to snap him up.

With the Lilywhites in desperate need of goalkeepers too, they’ll need to look elsewhere – and move fast ahead of pre-season, with not a single registered goalkeeper at the club minus some younger options.

One name that has recently been linked – and could be an exceptional signing for the club if it came off – is Freddie Woodman.

Having played in the Premier League with Newcastle, it looks like his time with the side might be up. A deal certainly seems to be on the cards, with Football Insider reporting that a loan deal could come off soon and could end up in a permanent move to boot.

The Toon clearly don’t have plans for him and his record of four games and 12 goals conceded seems to have pushed him down the pecking order there over the last season. In the Championship though, Woodman has previously shone.

He had the most clean sheets of any shot-stopper in the second tier back in 2020/21 and ranked in the top ten for saves made during his two campaigns in the Championship too. Considering he is also 25-years-old and he is ticking lots of boxes for Ryan Lowe.

He is experienced, has proven he can be one of the best in the second tier and the deal itself works out well as it could lead to a permanent arrangement for the player and for PNE, once they have run the rule over him for a season.

It’s the kind of signing North End and their supporters will want to see – it’s ambitious and is a real statement of intent from the side ahead of the next season.

If Lowe can wrap up a deal, then he should move quickly and get it done because the shot-stopper would be perfect for the club in goal going forward and could really help them try and reach the play-off places next season.