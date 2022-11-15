Opinion: Preston North End’s answer to striker issue may come in the form of Everton youngster

If Preston North End fans were given the opportunity a few months ago to be level on points with the team in sixth position in the Championship going into the month-long break for the FIFA World Cup, then chances are most would have snapped that up.

The summer transfer window shut with the Lilywhites looking short in multiple areas of the pitch, so to be currently in ninth spot and within touching distance of the promotion places is not something that can be taken too lightly.

There have been dark moments such as losing to bitter rivals Blackpool once again at Bloomfield Road, but if Ryan Lowe is able to get some more additions in January then the Lilywhites could be in and around the top six by the end of the season.

One area of the pitch that has let them down is in the final third, which was incredibly evident in the opening stages of the season when keeping seven clean sheets in a row but scoring just twice.

20 quiz questions about some of Preston North End’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What is PNE's record scoreline? 20-0 22-0 24-0 26-0

PNE have come to somewhat in that regard when it comes to putting the ball in the back of the net, but the evidence is there for all to see that a new striker is needed in January.

Troy Parrott only scored one goal before collapsing moments later with a torn hamstring, Ched Evans has scored three in his last two outings but did not bag for nearly a year before that, whilst Sean Maguire is still searching for his first goal since last November.

They are lacking a Cameron Archer-esque forward and to try and find another one, with it unlikely that he returns to Deepdale from Aston Villa on loan again in the New Year, Lowe will have to no doubt turn to other Premier League youngsters.

And his attendance at Everton’s under-21’s clash with French giants PSG last week was pretty apt, as it is Toffees forward Tom Cannon who should be the one that is targeted ahead of the January window.

Whilst the match took place not far from his Liverpool home and Everton youth boss Paul Tait is his former team-mate from Chester City, Lowe will have gone to look at some talents as well, and in Cannon there is a striker there ready for an opportunity at senior level on a regular basis.

The 20-year-old started to make an impact in the Premier League 2 competition for Everton last season, netting eight times in 23 appearances, but he has gone even better so far in the current campaign with six goals and two assists in 10 outings, as well as three goals in three EFL Trophy matches against League One and Two opposition.

Frank Lampard has been that impressed with Cannon that not only did he hand him his senior debut in the EFL Cup against Bournemouth last week, but he also brought him on a few days later against the Cherries in Premier League action.

That will partly be because of an injury to Dominic Calvert-Lewin that has shrunk his options, but that has now put Cannon in the shop window.

It isn’t expected that he will get regular first-team football at Goodison Park just yet, so it would make sense to send him to an EFL club who need a goalscorer.

Cannon has been linked with League One clubs, most recently Fleetwood Town, but he looks ready for a Championship test and PNE could provide that.