Opinion: Preston North End should let 28-year-old move on to pastures new this summer when his contract expires

Preston North End could be facing somewhat of a mini clear-out this summer as Ryan Lowe looks to shape a squad that he sees capable of launching a promotion push next season.

Whilst the play-offs aren’t yet out of reach for the Lilywhites, it looks very likely that they will finish in the mid-table spots after picking up a few too many draws in recent weeks.

When that Championship status is confirmed, Lowe will need to get to work on who stays at Deepdale and who departs this summer, and there’s a lot to sort out.

Along with four loanees returning to their parent clubs, there are at least eight players with professional contracts who have expiring deals.

These include Joe Rafferty, Paul Huntington and Izzy Brown, who all for a variety of reasons haven’t featured much this season, and also Scott Sinclair, who has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival in January 2020.

The most interesting of the expiring contracts though seems to be Tom Barkhuizen, who was very outspoken about his situation when quizzed on it earlier in the campaign.

Peter Ridsdale confirmed in November that the club were in negotiations to extend the forward’s contract, but a lot has happened since then and it may impact on Ryan Lowe’s decision on what to do ultimately.

Barkhuizen suffered an ankle injury a few weeks after Ridsdale revealed the contract talks news and not long after his return in January, the 28-year-old suffered another ankle injury – one that he’s still not returned from two months later.

When Lowe is deciding on which of the squad to keep on for next season, it will be hard to decide on Barkhuizen as he’s simply not seen enough of him since taking charge.

What we do know though is that Barkhuizen hasn’t scored a goal for the Lilywhites since December 2020 – and that simply isn’t good enough for a forward-thinking player.

December 5 was the date in question against Wycombe Wanderers where Barkhuizen last netted, and since then it’s been a 43-match barren spell in league action in-front of goal.

He has played at wing-back in a few of those games, especially this season, but for the most part Barkhuizen has been a winger or a striker.

Having made a major impact when he first arrived from Morecambe in 2017, scoring six goals in 17 appearances as he stepped up to regular Championship football for the very first time.

He’s not showed his best form for a good while now though, so it may be time for both parties to part ways with each other so Barkhuizen can explore a new challenge and PNE can progress with perhaps a younger model.