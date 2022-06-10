Opinion: Preston North End should err on the side of caution in transfer pursuit of 23-year-old

Preston North End could be one of the busier Championship teams in the transfer market when it’s all said and done this summer, with Ryan Lowe needing to do a lot of work to make sure his Lilywhites squad is up for a play-off challenge in 2022-23.

Having arrived to replace Frankie McAvoy in the dugout at Deepdale last December, Lowe saw his side’s performances improve but could only guide them to 13th position as a positive start results-wise to his time at North End ended up dipping.

A number of senior players have been let go this summer by Lowe in a bid to ship out the deadwood and replace them with individuals who can create a competitive squad environment, and one area of the pitch that needs to be addressed is at right wing-back.

In the second half of the season it was Brad Potts who took up the position that was up for grabs, converting from an energetic midfielder into North End’s main threat down the right – something Lowe had done with Conor Grant and Joe Edwards at Plymouth Argyle.

Whilst Potts had some good moments in that positions, more speed and creativity is wanted from both wing-back positions by Lowe, which meant it was no surprise to see Marlon Fossey linked with a switch to PNE this past week.

According to the Bolton News, North End are rivalling Bolton Wanderers for the 23-year-old, who is contracted to Fulham for one more year, but spent the 2021-22 season from January onwards with the Trotters.

At Bolton, Fossey showed his attacking prowess by assisting five goals and notching his first ever senior strike himself, but his season was ended early thanks to a knee injury picked up in the middle of March.

And despite his obvious talents and the fact he’s likely not going to get a chance at Craven Cottage, that injury he suffered three months ago is one of the main reasons why PNE should perhaps swerve a potential deal for the American.

It isn’t the first knee injury that Fossey has suffered in his career – the season before last when on loan at Shrewsbury Town he suffered a similar issue that saw him sidelined for a couple of months, as well as other niggling setbacks over the years whilst playing for Fulham’s development squads.

That is perhaps the kind of player that North End cannot afford to sign – Ryan Lowe has spoke about wanting robust individuals who can feature in 40-plus matches a season, and on evidence provided, Fossey probably can’t do that.

Therefore, Lowe should probably look at other targets this summer and let Fossey go elsewhere, or else it could be an expensive mistake.