Opinion: Preston North End should enter race for wing-back with 19 goal contributions

With their goalkeeper situation now sorted with the recruitment of both Freddie Woodman and David Cornell in the past two weeks, Preston North End can now focus on adding to outfield positions in a bid to strengthen their squad.

The Lilywhites finished in 13th position in the Championship last season, slightly recovering after a poor first half of the campaign under Frankie McAvoy’s management.

The football got better under Ryan Lowe when he was appointed from Plymouth Argyle, but the results were mixed – you could see what kind of style the Scouser wanted to employ though and with fresh faces, the end-game could be an even better league finish next season.

Lowe has already outlined that he wants wing-backs on either side – ones that will add a bit more pace and dynamism when it comes to producing in the final third – and he’s already seen his efforts to land ex-Norwich City man Xavi Quintilla fall flat, with the Spaniard not eligible for a work permit under new rules.

Former Hull City, Norwich and Burnley left-sided player Robbie Brady is on trial with North End, but he doesn’t exactly fit the robust or pacey description that Lowe wants, with the Irishman often struggling with his fitness.

One player that is now a free agent though and would fit the bill in terms of end product and being able to stay fit is Nicky Cadden, who last season excelled – albeit in League Two – for Forest Green Rovers.

Rovers claimed the fourth tier title and their attacking style was good to watch, with all the width being provided by Kane Wilson on the right and Cadden on the left.

Wilson has already secured a move to Bristol City following his three goals and 13 assists, whilst Cadden on the other side notched six goals and produced 13 assists in 44 outings.

In League Two last season, Cadden put in 342 crosses (stats via Wyscout), an average of 7.77 per match, with 36.5 per cent of those throughout the campaign being successful.

And with Lowe wanting an attack-minded wing-back who can carry the ball forward, Cadden’s dribbling statistics stand out – attempting 315 last season (averaging 7.16 a game) with a 52.7 per cent success rate.

The Stroud Times understand that two Championship clubs are in talks for Cadden’s signature, and North End probably aren’t one of them because of the fact they’re taking a look at Brady.

However, it’s not too late to enter the race considering he hasn’t signed anywhere yet, and it looks like he would fit in very well at Deepdale if given the chance.