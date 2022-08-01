Opinion: Preston North End should consider launching a transfer move for Middlesbrough player after Wigan Athletic draw

Preston North End played out a 0-0 draw in their first game of the new Championship season at the weekend against Wigan Athletic and it’s led to some supporters feeling another striking option is needed soon.

Right now, the club have five options to play in their strikeforce. Emil Riis and Troy Parrott are clearly the preferred frontline right now, the two of them having played against the Latics.

Even though Emil Riis bagged a double-digit amount of goals last season though, he was unable to fire one in at the weekend and new signing Parrott missed a fantastic chance to open his PNE account.

Whilst the season is only early and there is plenty of time for the club to pick up wins and score goals, Ched Evans came onto the field and the player picked up a red card within ten minutes of his appearance and Sean Maguire is sidelined with an injury.

Both of the two strikers were also unable to hit the back of the net often last term and the Lilywhites had to rely on the goals of both Emil Riis and Cameron Archer to get them the wins last season. Even with Mikey O’Neill in the fold, they are still short of goalscorers in the frontline.

Both of the starting strikers are certainly good options but Ryan Lowe needs another backup option. Riis can be excellent and Parrott also played in League One last season and hit the back of the net on a regular basis. The issue is that with both players not scoring at the weekend, Lowe didn’t have many options to turn to minus Evans, who was shown a straight red.

It’s been a position that Preston have been on the lookout to strengthen for most of the summer and this latest result showcases why. Now, the club should be considering a move for Uche Ikpeazu this summer to add some more goals to their ranks.

Ikpeazu has the ability to score goals in the Championship for a start. He managed a haul of six in 23 for Wycombe despite their position as a team in a relegation battle back when they were in the second tier and he managed a further five in nine starts for Cardiff and Middlesbrough.

Now, with the player available for a transfer from Boro, he could be a very good option. Riis is both tall and athletic, as is Parrott but North End need someone like Evans who can hold the ball up well, be physical with opposition defences and can score more often.

For Preston North End then, the player could be a solid addition. He’s available, has recently played in the second tier and proven his goalscoring and the player has proven too that even if he has to make do with gametime off the bench, he has bagged plenty with Cardiff.

PNE should sign Ikpeazu then to fill that extra striker position – and it could be good business by Preston this window.