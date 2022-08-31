Opinion: Preston North End should consider late transfer move for EFL striker with four goals already this season

Preston North End are six games into their 2022-23 Championship season and very worryingly they have only scored one goal so far.

The Lilywhites’ sole strike wasn’t even scored by a striker, but it was an early goal of the season contender when wing-back Brad Potts soared through the air to smash a scissor kick into the roof of the Luton Town net for a 1-0 victory at Kenilworth Road.

Whilst Ryan Lowe’s defence has been impenetrable right now, with no goals conceded after six matches, his strike-force is not sharp, but it hasn’t been for the want of trying, with Troy Parrott and Emil Riis both having big chances in multiple games, but spurning them all.

Even since Parrott’s signing, Lowe has wanted another striker to compete with the Irishman and Riis, with Ched Evans and Sean Maguire not providing a goalscoring threat at all last season.

Yet that individual may not ever arrive, with Lowe saying he will not sign a player just for the sake of it, but he should be searching far and wide for someone as it doesn’t look like North End will be able to afford a deal to bring Callum Robinson home from West Brom.

One player that could be explored is a player that scored 15 times in League One last season, and that is Sam Smith, who is currently plying his trade for Cambridge United.

The 24-year-old is a northerner, born and bred in Manchester and he came through the Manchester United academy, before departing in 2014 at the age of 16 and not long after joining Reading.

Smith’s time at the Royals though was mostly spent out on loan at different levels of football, and having spent time on loan there a year before, Cambridge snapped the striker up permanently in the summer of 2021.

The free transfer proved to be a bargain as Smith plundered in 15 goals from his 46 appearances, not missing a League One match throughout the campaign, netting 21 in all competitions, and he’s already got off to a fantastic start during the current campaign, with four goals in his first six outings.

What is perhaps more impressive is that Smith spends a lot of time playing on the right flank, cutting inside from the left which is his strongest foot, but he splits his time between featuring there and as a centre-forward.

Standing at 6 ft 1 in, Smith provides a physical presence as well and has power in his left boot, so he could provide an interesting option or alternative to Riis or Parrott.

Like all goalscoring strikers though, Smith would come at a price, but he does have less than one year remaining on that, so Cambridge in this climate could probably not hold out for an extortionate fee.

And whilst it’s likely that North End aren’t going to splash the cash on a new forward before the deadline, Smith should at least come into Ryan Lowe’s thoughts.