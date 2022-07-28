Opinion: Preston North End should be looking to 25-year-old in transfer search for wing-backs

Preston North End have made plenty of shrewd moves already so far this summer window, with Ryan Lowe needing to sign a completely new goalkeeping setup, plenty of forwards and some strikers too.

Even with the club now having added six new players to their ranks after sealing a transfer for Alvaro Fernandez from Man United, the boss still wants another wing-back option at the club.

With their signings on the left flank, they seem pretty settled in that area at Deepdale now. Josh Earl has been shown the door and Lowe’s signed Robbie Brady and Fernandez to replace him.

Now though, the club need to find someone to fill the gap on the right, with Brad Potts having to fill in there despite usually playing as a midfielder.

Several EFL players have been linked and most recently there have been reports over a move for Dujon Sterling at Chelsea.

However, the player that North End should be looking to, if they can afford to splash a bit of cash, is Chiedozie Ogbene. Currently playing as a right-back/winger for Rotherham in the Championship, he has really impressed and caught the eye and could be a really solid addition.

Ogbene has the ability to adapt well to the second tier, having showcased already that he can be one of the best in his position in League One. Having only managed six starts during his time with the Millers in the second tier, he thrived given regular action last season.

He played 45 times for the club in the last campaign with seven goal contributions and that comes in spite of the fact that previous to that season, he had rarely been a regular in their side. Add in the fact he is just 25-years-old and it makes for impressive reading.

Ogbene as a signing even fits the bill because of his international status. The player is Irish and has played for the Republic of Ireland team and with North End already having Alan Browne, Robbie Brady and Troy Parrott amongst their ranks, he would be familiar with the players and could fit in nicely to the squad.

For PNE, the club might need to coach him more defensively but in terms of his ability in the final third, he is already producing plenty. For boss Ryan Lowe then, he could be exactly what he wants and needs on that right flank.

With Preston North End though, the issue could be the fee. For a talented and young player like him, Rotherham may want a six-figure fee. The side though have sold players in the past and have freed up wage room with their releases – and if they stump up the money, the club would be solving their right wing-back issue.

PNE and boss Ryan Lowe then should really consider a deal for Ogbene this transfer window.