Preston North End have waited all summer for their top transfer target - but it looks more and more likely that he will fall by the wayside.

After his eight goals for the Lilywhites last season, Everton striker Tom Cannon has been wanted by Ryan Lowe to bolster his attacking unit, but despite a loan deal being seemingly agreed between the two clubs with PNE offering a large financial loan package, there has been delay after delay on the end of the Toffees whilst they get their own affairs in order.

Lowe has been holding out for Cannon, but it looks as though Everton have managed to wait long enough to get significant permanent offers to sell the 20-year-old Republic of Ireland youth international.

Alan Nixon has reported that Middlesbrough are making a late bid to purchase Cannon from Goodison Park, but the bidding has seemingly been set by Norwich City, who according to Sky Sports have made a £7 million offer for the striker following Josh Sargent's ankle injury.

It now looks as though PNE are going to have to move on very late in the transfer window, but Lowe did insist that the club had a 'Plan B' which involved multiple signings as opposed to 'Plan A' of just signing Cannon.

Who is involved in the secondary plan remains to be seen, but North End clearly need a striker with pace to partner Will Keane at the top end of the pitch, and they should really be asking ex-manager David Moyes for a favour in the form of Northern Irish hotshot Callum Marshall.

Who is Callum Marshall?

Marshall is probably not known to many outside of West Ham and Northern Irish circles, but at the age of 18 he is already a full international for his country and is showing promise at development level for the Hammers.

The teenager made the move to the London Stadium in January 2022 from Linfield after four first-team appearances, and he immediately slotted into the Hammers' under-18's side where he netted nine goals in his first half-season in 16 matches.

Marshall was prolific again at under-18's level in 2022-23 with 20 goals scored in 23 games, and that form led to a call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad over the summer where he was unlucky not to score on debut when his goal against Denmark was chalked off for an offside against a team-mate.

Having appeared in pre-season for West Ham's first-team, Marshall has already found the back of the net four times in three outings for West Ham's under-21's, including a hat-trick against Leeds United in a 5-2 win last week.

Why would Callum Marshall be a good signing for Preston North End?

Firstly, despite Marshall mainly playing down the middle as a striker, he has also featured for West Ham's development sides out wide on both flanks as well, so he would bring important versatility if Lowe wanted to move to a 4-2-3-1 like he did in the second half against Swansea at the weekend.

The most important asset that North End need at the top end of the pitch though is pace, and Marshall is a very nippy forward.

Standing around the 5 foot 8 inches mark, Marshall isn't going to win many physical battles against the tougher Championship defenders but what he can do is outpace players, and not only that but he does not mind taking shots from range.

Lowe needs someone instinctive to play alongside Keane up-front and Marshall at the age of 18 certainly will have a lot to prove, but there's every reason to believe that the youngster is ready for a Championship test and there may be no better club to send him to than North End, such is Moyes' love for the club and the fact he'd get regular minutes.