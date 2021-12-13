Opinion: Preston North End fishing in the right holes as reported Ryan Lowe target emerges

Preston North End are a side back in transition now, having seen Frankie McAvoy relieved of his duties and replaced by former Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe.

It may take a while for the new manager to get a grip on things at Deepdale and implement his own style and philosophy but he has a fantastic opportunity to do it now, with the January transfer window coming up and presenting him with a chance to sort out the squad to his liking.

It means that the team may have to settle for some short-term ups and downs in favour of longer-term success, whilst the new manager sorts out the team and sculpts it in his own image.

One name already doing the rounds as a potential incoming for the PNE newbie is Rarmani Edmonds-Green of Huddersfield, who is currently lighting up League One.

Although LancsLive have claimed that there is no concrete interest in the player from the Lilywhites as of yet, it would not be surprising to see the Championship outfit eventually launch an official bid for his services.

Whilst Huddersfield may not want to let him go, if Preston pay the right price then they may force the Terriers’ hand. But would his signing benefit the squad at PNE or would it be a wasted addition?

All signs point to Rarmani Edmonds-Green being an exciting prospect – and that means his signing would be a shrewd acquisition for Ryan Lowe and his new team if they could secure it.

The 22-year-old already has some second tier experience despite his young age, which can certainly work in his favour. While he didn’t make waves on the same scale he is doing with the Millers right now in League One, the experience will surely have been beneficial to him – and it means that if he was to return to that level, there would be no shocks or surprises and he would be better equipped to deal with it.

In League One, he has helped guide Rotherham to the very peak of the third tier and his displays have been nothing short of solid so far. His defensive work has been astute and his tackling, reading of the play and overall work-rate has led to him being a regular in the side.

At such a young age too, he has the potential to get even better and to become a superb defender at a higher level.

If Preston could tie up a deal for him, then it is exactly the kind of signing they should be making under Ryan Lowe. Young, with bags of potential and some experience already of playing well in competitive football is exactly what any side – and PNE – should be looking for in a new signing.

With the Lilywhites also needing some defensive reinforcements – with injuries in the position and with Paul Huntington unlikely to feature much again – he could be just what they need if they do launch a bid for him in the winter transfer window.