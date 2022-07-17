Opinion: Preston North End are right to continue pursuit of 27-year-old forward

It’s become no secret amongst Preston North End and their fans that this summer is a big one when it comes down to transfers and reshuffling the squad.

With plenty of players having been let go at the end of their deals and new boss Ryan Lowe overseeing his first summer transfer window, it was always bound to see plenty of movement.

Whilst signings have already been made – PNE have snapped up the experienced Robbie Brady, Ben Woodburn and Freddie Woodman to name three for example – there is still plenty of work to be done. If you look to their forward line, that much is clear.

Right now, North End have only four potential strikers on their books. If you take Sean Maguire out of the equation due to his achilles injury and remove Mikey O’Neill due to his lack of experience, that leaves just Emil Riis and Ched Evans. If the former of the two was to suffer an injury, then it would leave just the former Fleetwood man, who bagged only twice in 23 league games last season.

The Championship side then, need some extra bodies in their forward line. It comes as no surprise then to see them linked with strikers and one name that has cropped up in recent days is that of Callum Robinson at West Brom.

The 27-year-old has been with Preston on two occasions before, joining them on an initial loan deal back when PNE were in League One and Robinson was just 19-years-old. After impressing, he eventually joined the club on a permanent basis and spent a further four campaigns with them in the second tier.

Eventually he was prised away by Sheffield United and the lure of Premier League football but now a return could be on the cards. It would be excellent business for PNE.

He’s fallen out of favour at West Brom so could be available, whether it does end up being on a short-term basis or in a more permanent deal. Either way, it is somewhat surprising to see him fall down the pecking order with the Baggies when you consider what he is capable of and what his record has been with the side.

Last season, for example, when the side struggled to score and win games under Valerien Ismael, Robinson managed a haul of seven goals and nine assists in just 26.6 lots of 90 minutes. That’s an average of 0.60 goals or assists per 90.

The season prior to that, despite the club being in the Premier League, he managed five goals in 20 starts. It’s a worse record but when you consider the step-up in level, where West Brom were competing in the top flight and the fact that the 27-year-old can also play as a winger, and it isn’t too bad.

Finally, when you look at his ten-goal hauls on two occasions for North End, you can see he thrives at Deepdale. All the signs then are pointing to it being an inspired move if it comes off.

Robinson doesn’t always play as an out-and-out forward and has previously lined up for PNE as more of a winger but if he was to secure a move back to Deepdale this summer, he’d likely be utilised alongside a forward, namely Emil Riis. That could work out well as a strike partnership when you consider their records and Robinson could help link the play well.

When you consider that Ryan Lowe has also said he wants players who have been there and done it in the second tier, he also ticks plenty of boxes. He has scored goals in the top flight – which not a lot of PNE players can say that they have – and his record in the Championship makes for solid reading.

He’s in his prime right now and if North End could land him again, it could be a real boost to their strikeforce.