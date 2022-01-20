Opinion: Pressure is building on Millwall to strengthen this position amid recent player updates

So far, the January transfer window has yet to get going for Millwall in terms of incomings.

With less than two weeks to go until the market closes once again, the Lions have yet to add a single player to Gary Rowett’s first-team squad during the time clubs have been open for business.

That is something you feel that Millwall will have to change if they are going to make a serious push for a top six spot in the Championship this season, with the club currently 13th in the table, nine points off the play-offs.

Indeed, after the events of the past few days, one position that it seems clear Millwall will have to strengthen in before the window closes, is at centre forward.

Earlier this week, it was announced that striker Matt Smith has left the club to join Salford City, while another, Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, is reportedly on the verge of a move to Bolton Wanderers.

All that comes at a time when it has been revealed that Tom Bradshaw, Millwall’s top scorer so far this season with seven league goals, will miss the next 12 weeks with a knee problem.

With Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo also facing ten weeks out of action due to an ankle problem, Rowett now finds himself badly short on firepower heading into the final few months of the season as things stand.

As a result, with Jed Wallace’s future at the club seemingly still far from certain amid interest from elsewhere, it seems as though there could be something of a reliance on Stoke loanee Benik Afobe to find the back of the net for Millwall right now, with Mason Bennett yet to score this season, and no other established and recognised options in that centre forward role.

Although Afobe does have five goals from his 21 outings for Rowett’s side so far, you feel that Millwall will need a more prolific return than that if they are to really have a chance of pushing themselves up into the top six spots.

Consequentially, you feel that the pressure is building on Millwall to add some much needed extra options to their attacking ranks, to ease the pressure on Afobe and Bennett, and find a regular source of goals that will no doubt now be key to their chances of producing the strong second half of the season they are surely hoping for.

Of course, given the risk of further injury and suspension to the likes of Afobe and Bennett, bringing in extra forwards this month may well be necessary.

That way, they will be able to ensure that Rowett has options to turn to if any further issues around absence do emerge among his current group of attackers.

But with just a matter of days remaining in the window, it feels as though the pressure is now building on Millwall to get those all important deals for some attacking reinforcements done quickly.

If they don’t you feel there is something of a risk of this season petering for the Lions, into one of mid-table frustration.