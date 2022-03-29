Opinion: Premier League goalkeeper would be a good Fulham signing, but should not be a priority

With Fulham top of the Sky Bet Championship and looking like winning the league title with ease, talk is already turning to potential signings the Cottagers could make this summer.

The latest player to be linked with a move to Craven Cottage is England international and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

According to a report by The Sun, Marco Silva is keen to get the transfer planning underway and Pope is a player lined up if his current side, Burnley, are relegated from the Premier League this season.

The Clarets are currently 19th in the Premier League table, and if they go down, the report states that Pope would be due a hefty pay cut – one he could avoid by making the move to Craven Cottage.

With that being said, it is the opinion of this article that whilst Pope would represent a good signing for Fulham this summer, his signing should certainly not be seen as a priority and one that must be urgently made.

That’s largely down to two reasons – the reported price tag and the fact Fulham are weaker in other areas.

Let’s start with the cost.

According to The Sun report, Burnley would be set to ask for around £20 million for Pope if Fulham came knocking and this is significant money, even after being promoted to the Premier League.

Although Fulham have not been shy to make investment when promoted to the Premier League before, using up such a significant chunk of their summer budget on a position that isn’t a priority may leave their options limited in other areas.

For example, with Tim Ream’s contract expiring this summer, and Tosin Adarabioyo attracting interest from West Ham United, the Cottagers look set to have to splash out on at least one, and maybe two, first choice, Premier League quality, centre backs this summer.

Similarly, a right-back is going to be needed this summer, too.

Neco Williams loan expires at the end of the season, and if Fulham want the Welsh international back, they are going to be required to fork out £12 million pounds, according to a recent Football Insider report.

If Fulham spent £20 million on Pope, £12 million on Williams and say, for example, £10-15 million on a centre-back, that is already £40-50 million spent just on improving the defence.

That is more than Brentford and Watford spent on improving their entire squads last summer.

With Marek Rodak more than capable and having done a fine job in the Fulham goal this season, given the factors above, Pope should not be viewed as a priority signing by Fulham this summer.

Though he would be an upgrade on Rodak, they should improve other, more pressing, areas of their squad first, before then assessing whether or not to make a move for the English shot-stopper.

This will certainly be an interesting one to watch this summer if Burnley do end up being relegated.