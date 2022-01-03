Opinion: Premier League clubs simply must be queuing up for QPR star this month

QPR are enjoying an excellent campaign this time around and are currently within the play-off positions.

The R’s secured a 2-1 victory at Birmingham City yesterday afternoon to reclaim a spot in the Championship’s top-six, with Mark Warburton’s side possessing a game in hand on three of the four clubs ahead of them.

The African Cup of Nations could be pivotal for the R’s, with three important players, in Ilias Chair, Seny Dieng and Osman Kakay, all set to star for their respective countries during the competition.

Whilst Chair and Dieng have been particularly integral this season, it is Chris Willock who is running the shows for the West London club at the moment.

The 23-year-old’s influence is appearing to grow each week in a Rangers shirt and has been key to their success thus far.

Checking in with six goals and four assists in the Championship this season, his statistics have been matching his dazzling performances at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

It is likely that the pursuit of Willock would command a hefty sum of money, given his importance in the team, and would probably be amplified by the fact that Chair could still be with Morocco on international duty, however, the risk is likely to be worth it.

The attacking midfielder consistently shows Premier League quality with his technical ability and final third involvements, whilst he is a well-disciplined player who works hard out of possession.

It is not a question of if he will earn a move to England’s top tier, it is more a question of when, and which club will take the calculated gamble.

It remains to be seen if January may be a little too early for Premier League clubs to start making a move for the exciting attacker, forward-thinking and progressive clubs will certainly be alerted by his consistent and starring performances in a QPR shirt.

Willock is an exciting talent in the EFL who seems destined to become a Premier League player in the near future, R’s fans will be hoping that it will be next season with them after a promotion.