Opinion: Premier League clubs should be queuing up for Nottingham Forest star

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed an excellent period of revitalisation under Steve Cooper, with the Reds now sitting a point and a position outside of the Championship’s top six.

Possessing a squad with a balance of youthful talent and experience, Cooper looks set to continue on this upward trajectory as the season progresses.

Whilst lots of individuals have turned a corner under Cooper, one player who has maintained a good level of performance throughout the entire campaign is Brennan Johnson.

With Forest struggling at the start of the campaign, Johnson proved to be a rare shining light at The City Ground.

The 20-year-old’s pace, dribbling ability and subsequent end-product has seen him emerge as a real asset for Forest, as he continues to improve under Cooper’s guidance.

Johnson enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Lincoln City last season, proving to be an important source of goals and creativity all season.

There were some doubts about whether or not he could adapt to the rigours of Championship, especially at a club with such high expectations.

However, he has seamlessly made the transition up the division and is looking like one of the most exciting players in the division.

The winger has five goals and four assists this Championship season and he will be hoping to hit double figures in both departments as the season progresses.

As well as possessing the technical ability and physical elements to shine at second-tier level, he is also extremely confident and positive, which is why he is seeing so much success at Forest.

It is easy to forget that he is just 20 years old, as he plays with a sense of maturity that not many players his age show on a regular basis.

It will be no surprise to see a whole host of Premier League clubs with an interest in the young winger as the transfer window opens, with Forest hopeful of keeping him, as he would play a big role in their expected push for promotion.

Johnson has all the necessary attributes to play in the Premier League, with Forest hoping that it can be with them next season.