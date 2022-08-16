Opinion: Potts goal was special, but Preston North End’s defence is truly awe-inspiring

Three games, one win, one goal scored, zero losses. It’s quite a record for Ryan Lowe’s Preston North End early into the season, with Brad Potts’ Puskas Award-contending strike meaning PNE sit in seventh rather than lower mid-table.

Besides that blinding volley, there has been little to shout about for Preston this season with the exception of their marvellous defensive record. The Lilywhites clung on to a point away at Wigan with 10 men on the opening weekend, before managing 20 shots and over 2 expected goals in a goalless draw at Deepdale against Hull City, suggesting some poor finishing.

The arrival of Freddie Woodman on a permanent deal evidently seems like a perfect fit for both player and club. Part of Newcastle’s revolving cast of goalkeepers alongside Karl Darlow and Martin Dubravka for some eight years, Woodman only ended up making 4 appearances for The Magpies interspersed between loans out to Hartlepool, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Crawley, Swansea and Bournemouth.

Finally, the keeper capped at 6 different international youth levels for England has found a new permanent home in Deepdale, and he has repaid the trust put into him with some superb performances which contribute to Preston being one of just 3 teams yet to concede a goal in the EFL.

One Preston-supporting Twitter user has joked that “His gloves bill is gonna be huge if he keeps giving them away every game,” as Woodman has been celebrating every clean sheet thus far by giving away his gloves to fans.

The Preston defence consists of more than just the man between the sticks, though. Jordan Storey is a real success story, having played every minute of the new season on the right-hand side of the PNE back three following stepping down to League One level last year at Sheffield Wednesday.

Now-departed Sepp van den Berg had made Storey’s spot his own in the first half of last season which led to the surprise loan move at the time, and there was some concern that the absence of last year’s Liverpool loanee might lead to a leakier defence this year.

Instead, the man who Van den Berg replaced has come back from loan more motivated than ever. Storey, talking to the Lancashire Post last July, said: “It’s definitely a big summer for me. Going away for a few months was a decent experience for me, it’s helped me in many ways. I think this season will be massive for me”

On the back of his performances so far this season, it seems that his prediction has been proved right. Van den Berg might be gone now, with Blackburn and Watford linked to his services this season, but if things carry on as they are it seems Preston won’t need him anymore regardless.

A trip to Watford beckons at the weekend for Preston after their mid-week clash versus Rotherham. Both opponents are in rich goalscoring form, but you still wouldn’t bet against The Lilywhites maintaining their stellar defensive record.