Opinion: Potential Swansea City transfer move could be the ideal one for 26-year-old League One midfielder

After a run of three defeats in succession, Russell Martin is looking to freshen up his options at Swansea City in the January transfer window.

A number of different positions could be given a boost as results have fallen short of expectations in the last few weeks, with three losses on the spin to Reading, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest occurring.

Swansea had a mixed summer following Martin coming in to replace Steve Cooper – they managed to keep hold of Matt Grimes and add the likes of Jamie Paterson, Michael Obafemi and Olivier Ntcham but they also lost Connor Roberts and Jamal Lowe.

Despite using a fluid, expansive system, Martin has more often than not used the same 5-2-2-1 formation instead of changing things up with Joel Piroe being assisted by a pair of attacking midfielders.

Paterson has shone for the most part whilst Ntcham has been up and down but they could really do with another body in that position when the transfer window re-opens – and Martin could pluck a name he knows very well from Ipswich Town.

That is because despite only arriving at Portman Road in the summer, 26-year-old Scott Fraser could be on the move once again as per the Daily Record in Scotland, Martin is eyeing up a reunion with the ex-MK Dons man in South Wales.

Fraser and Martin spent just one season together at Stadium MK after he was picked up from fellow League One side Burton Albion, a club he scored 11 league goals in two seasons for.

And in just one season under Martin and his system, the Scot blew his previous campaigns out of the water by plundering in 14 goals whilst also notching six assists, proving to be the catalyst to most of MK’s attacks.

That kind of form was always going to attract attention and when Ipswich came calling in an attempt to build a promotion-winning squad, the Dons could not say no.

Under Martin, Fraser was the individual that the Dons played through but at the Tractors Boys the 26-year-old is one of many creative figures and the stats show he probably isn’t coping too well by not being the big fish.

It’s probably not helped that under Paul Cook, Fraser was playing on the left of an attacking midfield three whereas primarily at MK Dons he was playing through the middle – and he clearly prefers the latter considering he has just one goal and two assists to his record so far this season.

That doesn’t mean he’s not good enough for the Championship though, and re-uniting with Martin could really make Fraser thrive again – but Ipswich aren’t likely to want to sell for cheap so if Swansea really want Fraser then they will have to open their chequebook.